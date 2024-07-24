Drink-drive sucker refused to blow into Perth police breathalyser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-drive sucker refused to blow into Perth police breathalyser

Amjad Ali told police their machine wasn’t working and claimed he didn’t drink alcohol because he is Muslim.

By Jamie Buchan
Amjad Ali appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A drink-drive suspect seen stumbling out of a car in Perth city centre tried to beat a police breathalyser by sucking on it, instead of blowing.

Amjad Ali told police their machine was not working and claimed he did not drink alcohol because he is Muslim.

The 53-year-old shop worker appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted failing to provide two breath specimens at Dundee police HQ in February 2023.

Ali was banned from the road, despite his lawyer’s attempt to argue there were “exceptional circumstances” that should prevent disqualification.

Accused appeared ‘intoxicated’

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police were on patrol in the early hours of February 12 2023, when they spotted Ali’s Mercedes Benz being parked in a taxi rank on Murray Street.

Ali stepped out of the car’s driver seat at about 3.15am.

“Officers saw he stumbled when he walked,” said Mr McKenzie.

“He appeared to be intoxicated and police officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

“However, he denied consuming alcohol, stating to officers that he doesn’t drink because he was a Muslim.”

Ali then admitted he had drunk in the past.

He was arrested after a roadside breath test but the court heard he was taken to Dundee police station, where he was required to provide two samples of breath.

Ali was seen by police parking his car in a taxi rank on Murray Street, Perth.

Mr McKenzie said: “He failed to do so and sucked the device, instead of blowing into it.”

Ali told police: “I’m blowing into it and it’s probably not working.”

He was held in custody until sober enough to be released on an undertaking.

Road ban

Ali’s solicitor argued his client should not be disqualified because he needs to drive his mother to regular appointments at Ninewells Hospital.

The court heard Ali works “sporadically” at his father’s shop in Perth and receives “pocket money” instead of a wage.

Sheriff William Gilchrist, who pointed out there were services to get elderly people to hospital, told Ali: “I am not satisfied there are exceptional circumstances so I will impose a disqualification.”

Ali, of Muirton Bank, Perth, was fined £450 and banned from driving for a year.

