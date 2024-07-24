Drink-drive sucker refused to blow into Perth police breathalyser

A drink-drive suspect seen stumbling out of a car in Perth city centre tried to beat a police breathalyser by sucking on it, instead of blowing.

Amjad Ali told police their machine was not working and claimed he did not drink alcohol because he is Muslim.

The 53-year-old shop worker appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted failing to provide two breath specimens at Dundee police HQ in February 2023.

Ali was banned from the road, despite his lawyer’s attempt to argue there were “exceptional circumstances” that should prevent disqualification.

Accused appeared ‘intoxicated’

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said police were on patrol in the early hours of February 12 2023, when they spotted Ali’s Mercedes Benz being parked in a taxi rank on Murray Street.

Ali stepped out of the car’s driver seat at about 3.15am.

“Officers saw he stumbled when he walked,” said Mr McKenzie.

“He appeared to be intoxicated and police officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

“However, he denied consuming alcohol, stating to officers that he doesn’t drink because he was a Muslim.”

Ali then admitted he had drunk in the past.

He was arrested after a roadside breath test but the court heard he was taken to Dundee police station, where he was required to provide two samples of breath.

Mr McKenzie said: “He failed to do so and sucked the device, instead of blowing into it.”

Ali told police: “I’m blowing into it and it’s probably not working.”

He was held in custody until sober enough to be released on an undertaking.

Road ban

Ali’s solicitor argued his client should not be disqualified because he needs to drive his mother to regular appointments at Ninewells Hospital.

The court heard Ali works “sporadically” at his father’s shop in Perth and receives “pocket money” instead of a wage.

Sheriff William Gilchrist, who pointed out there were services to get elderly people to hospital, told Ali: “I am not satisfied there are exceptional circumstances so I will impose a disqualification.”

Ali, of Muirton Bank, Perth, was fined £450 and banned from driving for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.