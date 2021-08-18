Black smoke pours from large fire near Dundee docks during ‘controlled burning’

A fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning near the docks in Dundee left locals concerned, with large flames rising from the blaze caught on camera.

Pictures shared with The Courier showed black smoke pouring from the fire, across the nearby railway line.

Some locals were concerned after waking up and noticing the bright orange glow.

Others who passed the fire shared pictures and video to social media in a bid to find out what had happened.

‘Strong smell’ in area

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the fire was a “controlled burn” so crews had not attended.

Others commented on the smell from the fire in Broughty Ferry and other areas nearby.

“I can smell it here! It’s strong,” Lesley Reid wrote.

It is understood the fire has now burnt out.