Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Cyclist injured after crashing in Broughty Ferry

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 1 2021, 2.56pm Updated: October 1 2021, 2.57pm
Brook Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View

A cyclist has been injured after a crash in Broughty Ferry.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Brook Street and treated the male cyclist in an ambulance, after he fell off his bike.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.

No one else is thought to have been involved in the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.20pm on Friday, police were called to a report of a male cyclist being injured after coming off his bike on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

Man treated at scene by ambulance staff

“Emergency services attended and the man is being treated at the scene by ambulance staff.”

One witness said: “I didn’t see the incident happening. The first I was aware of anything was when I heard sirens.

“I saw two police cars and an ambulance arrive. They pulled up a little along Brook Street from the shops.

“I didn’t like to look too closely but someone said a guy had come off his bike and was lying on the road.

Emergency vehicles ‘sped by’ with sirens on

“I really hope he’s OK. This is such a busy street with moving and parked cars it’s not surprising things like this happen.”

Another onlooker said: “I didn’t see what had happened but it’s certainly unusual to see emergency vehicles speeding along a road like Brook Street.

“Two police cars and one ambulance sped by with their blue lights on and sirens blaring.

“I guessed it must be something pretty serious for them to be driving up a road like Brook Street at that speed.

“I hope nobody was badly injured.”

One person injured after three-car crash in Lochgelly

More from The Courier