Cyclist injured after crashing in Broughty Ferry

A cyclist has been injured after a crash in Broughty Ferry.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Brook Street and treated the male cyclist in an ambulance, after he fell off his bike.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.

No one else is thought to have been involved in the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.20pm on Friday, police were called to a report of a male cyclist being injured after coming off his bike on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

Man treated at scene by ambulance staff

“Emergency services attended and the man is being treated at the scene by ambulance staff.”

One witness said: “I didn’t see the incident happening. The first I was aware of anything was when I heard sirens.

“I saw two police cars and an ambulance arrive. They pulled up a little along Brook Street from the shops.

“I didn’t like to look too closely but someone said a guy had come off his bike and was lying on the road.

Emergency vehicles ‘sped by’ with sirens on

“I really hope he’s OK. This is such a busy street with moving and parked cars it’s not surprising things like this happen.”

Another onlooker said: “I didn’t see what had happened but it’s certainly unusual to see emergency vehicles speeding along a road like Brook Street.

“Two police cars and one ambulance sped by with their blue lights on and sirens blaring.

“I guessed it must be something pretty serious for them to be driving up a road like Brook Street at that speed.

“I hope nobody was badly injured.”