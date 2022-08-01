Revealed: July 19 was hottest Dundee day since local records began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Revealed: July 19 was hottest Dundee day since local records began

By Emma Duncan
August 1 2022, 6.24pm
Amelia Khokhar, 7, and Lyla Stewart, 6, enjoying the hottest Dundee day at the Waterfront on July 19.
Amelia Khokhar, 7, and Lyla Stewart, 6, enjoying the hottest Dundee day at the Waterfront on July 19.

The hottest Dundee day since local records began was registered in July, experts have revealed.

The James Hutton Institute says temperatures reached 30.5ºC on July 19, the week that most of the UK basked in a heatwave.

That was the highest since records began in 1954 – beating the previous record of 28.9ºC set in July 2013.

Heather Maliff and Jennifer Hart enjoy a picnic at Slessor Gardens in the heat.

Other parts of the UK also experienced record-breaking temperatures that week, as much of the country was warned about extreme heat.

Meanwhile, last month was the seventh-driest July since the institute started recording data, with 25.3mm of rain falling on the city – just 36.9% of the long-term average.

There were 22 days during the month where no rain fell at all.

Despite that, the sun shone for slightly fewer hours last month than it normally does in July.

Jasleen (1), Gourav and Simran (8) Verma at Dundee’s Urban Beach earlier in July.

The driest July ever was recorded back in 1983 when the city had just 9.9mm of rain.

Experts also say the mean air temperature for July 2022 was 16.8ºC – which is 1.6ºC higher than the long-term average.

It comes after the James Hutton Institute confirmed earlier this year that March had been the sunniest on record for Dundee.

Dundee weather outlook for first week of August

While locals will not see anything approaching 30ºC to start August, it is expected that conditions will remain fairly warm and dry for the rest of this week.

The Met Office predicts the city will enjoy highs of 20ºC-22ºC, though it will be a touch cooler towards the end of the week.

There is a chance of the odd light rain shower on Tuesday morning and evening.

Conditions will also be breezy at times with gusts of more than 30mph expected on Tuesday afternoon.

