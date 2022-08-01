Revealed: July 19 was hottest Dundee day since local records began

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hottest Dundee day since local records began was registered in July, experts have revealed.

The James Hutton Institute says temperatures reached 30.5ºC on July 19, the week that most of the UK basked in a heatwave.

That was the highest since records began in 1954 – beating the previous record of 28.9ºC set in July 2013.

Other parts of the UK also experienced record-breaking temperatures that week, as much of the country was warned about extreme heat.

Meanwhile, last month was the seventh-driest July since the institute started recording data, with 25.3mm of rain falling on the city – just 36.9% of the long-term average.

There were 22 days during the month where no rain fell at all.

Despite that, the sun shone for slightly fewer hours last month than it normally does in July.

The driest July ever was recorded back in 1983 when the city had just 9.9mm of rain.

Experts also say the mean air temperature for July 2022 was 16.8ºC – which is 1.6ºC higher than the long-term average.

It comes after the James Hutton Institute confirmed earlier this year that March had been the sunniest on record for Dundee.

Dundee weather outlook for first week of August

While locals will not see anything approaching 30ºC to start August, it is expected that conditions will remain fairly warm and dry for the rest of this week.

The Met Office predicts the city will enjoy highs of 20ºC-22ºC, though it will be a touch cooler towards the end of the week.

There is a chance of the odd light rain shower on Tuesday morning and evening.

Conditions will also be breezy at times with gusts of more than 30mph expected on Tuesday afternoon.