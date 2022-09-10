Queen’s Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The thousands of people expected to turn out to witness the Queen’s coffin cortege passing through Tayside and Fife on Sunday have been asked not to throw flowers.

The request from transport chiefs is one of a number of safety pleas as authorities gear up for what has been described as “an event of unprecedented scale”.

The Queen’s cortege is due to leave Balmoral Castle at 10am on a six-hour journey, following a route through Royal Deeside to Aberdeen, before turning south and passing through Angus, Dundee, Perth and into Fife before crossing the Forth ahead of its destination at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “We understand that the public will want to show their respects to Her Majesty and we would urge them to do so safely.”

Key advice for public

For safety reasons, do not throw flowers on the road or towards the cortege.

Please do not leave your vehicle at the side of the road. Please only park in designated areas and follow the directions of stewards and police officers.

Do not stand in unsafe areas and keep off the carriageway at all times. There will be rolling road closures along the route.

Other roads are expected to be significantly affected as large numbers of people from across Scotland and beyond come to pay their respects.

Allow plenty of time to travel and park in the designated areas. Please try to share lifts with friends, family and neighbours wherever possible.

The speed limit on the Kingsway at Dundee will be reduced to 40mph for its whole length throughout the day in the interests of public safety.

The northbound carriageway of the Kingsway and A90 will be open throughout.

Other roads may be closed at short notice.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connelly said: “This is an event of unprecedented scale. Even the recent COP26 gathering in Glasgow cannot match the amount of preparation and planning that has gone into this operation.

“I am grateful to our partners for their efforts to date, however in order for the next few days to be successful we need the public to play their part by planning ahead, checking before they travel, and allowing extra time for journeys.”

Forecasters say Tayside and Fife should be dry and often sunny during the day on Sunday, with showers expected later in the evening.