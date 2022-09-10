Queen’s coffin cortege: The full route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Queen’s coffin cortege: The full route

By Amie Flett
September 10 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 10 2022, 7.53pm
Queen Elizabeth II's body will travel through Tayside and Fife on Sunday.
Queen Elizabeth II's body will travel through Tayside and Fife on Sunday.

Locals have been invited to pay their respects along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway as the Queen’s cortege makes its way through Dundee.

Official timings as the Queen’s cortege travels through Tayside and Fife have been confirmed, with thousands expected to turn out to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth’s body will be driven south from Balmoral from 10am, with the cortege expected to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh by 4pm.

Private stop at Brechin castle

The procession will travel along the A90 from Aberdeen and arrive in Angus shortly after noon.

It will continue towards Brechin Castle where the cortege will pause for a private stop for approximately 45 minutes before re-joining the A90 towards Dundee via the junction at St Anne’s.

All junctions and entrances will be closed along the A935 Brechin to Montrose road for the 2.25km distance from the junction to Brechin Castle entrance for the duration of the stop.

People are invited to pay their respects as the the Queen passes through Angus but have been asked to do so safely, while being warned that roads in the area may be affected due to large numbers of people.

Dundee to host public viewing event

Dundee will host one of the main focal points for people across Tayside and Fife.

The cortege will travel along the A90 and is set to arrive in Dundee at around 2pm where it will proceed west on the Kingsway to the Swallow roundabout.

Members of the public are being invited to pay their respects along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway as the cortege passes.

Public viewing areas will be in place, with safe standing areas for locals to pay their respects.

Civic leaders from across Tayside and Fife will be present at the event, where they will stand on a platform while the cortege leaves the city.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Lady Provost Yvonne Campbell, City Council leader Cllr John Alexander and City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.

A number of rolling road closures along the route will be in place with very limited additional parking.

A full list of road closures are available on Dundee Council’s website.

Stewards will be available to guide members of the public to parking sites around the area and safe standing areas.

Dundee City Council have provided a map of available car parks for the event.

Cortege to travel through Perth and Kinross

The cortege will then proceed to continue along the A90 through Perth and Kinross and travel over the Friarton Bridge onto the M90.

Perth and Kinross council have issued a traffic order for contingency purposes which may impact a number of roads on Sunday.

Locals wishing to observe the Queen’s body passing through Perth are being asked to park appropriately and be mindful of safety.

No safe viewing points appointed in Fife

The procession will then carry on the M90 where it will cross the Queensferry Crossing to Edinburgh.

Fife Council has issued notice that several footbridges, overbridges and underpasses along the M90 will be closed while the cortege passes.

There will be no viewing points advocated by Fife Council along the route due to safety concerns.

Queen Elizabeth II.

Police Scotland have warned of potential disruption due to a number of road closures while urging the public to pay their respects “safely”.

The coffin will be accompanied by the Earl of Dalhousie and the minister of Crathie Church, where the Queen worshipped whilst at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II’s body will be taken to her official residence in Scotland, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it ill be received with a Royal Salute from a Guard of Honour formed by The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

A procession and service will then take place in Edinburgh over the following days before the Queen is flown to London where she will lie in state before her funeral.

The King and Queen Consort will travel to Edinburgh from London on Monday to join the procession.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen's Cortege: What will weather be like in Tayside and Fife on Sunday?
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
James Hutton's portrait, by Henry Raeburn
James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the…
0
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0
What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aishah, now 22, had a special moment with the Queen in 2002.
Dundee woman recalls 'treasured' moment with Queen as toddler during 2002 visit
0
Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.
Queen's coffin to travel through Tayside and Fife including Kingsway and M90
2

More from The Courier

The Queen's coffin cortege will make a private stop at Brechin Castle for 45 minutes.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
Traffic chaos on the M90 today due to the roadworks at Junction 2. Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Queen's Cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
The window has been smashed at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop. Photo: Andrew Smith.
Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen
Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Courier News - Perth - Richard Burdge Story. Pontoon expansion work has started on the Tay River. Picture shows part of the site being developed with Friarton Bridge in the background. Willowgate Trout & Salmon Fishery, Lairwell, Perth. Friday 28th October 2016.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross
0
Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates