Queen’s coffin cortege: The full route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals have been invited to pay their respects along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway as the Queen’s cortege makes its way through Dundee.

Official timings as the Queen’s cortege travels through Tayside and Fife have been confirmed, with thousands expected to turn out to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth’s body will be driven south from Balmoral from 10am, with the cortege expected to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh by 4pm.

Private stop at Brechin castle

The procession will travel along the A90 from Aberdeen and arrive in Angus shortly after noon.

It will continue towards Brechin Castle where the cortege will pause for a private stop for approximately 45 minutes before re-joining the A90 towards Dundee via the junction at St Anne’s.

All junctions and entrances will be closed along the A935 Brechin to Montrose road for the 2.25km distance from the junction to Brechin Castle entrance for the duration of the stop.

People are invited to pay their respects as the the Queen passes through Angus but have been asked to do so safely, while being warned that roads in the area may be affected due to large numbers of people.

Dundee to host public viewing event

Dundee will host one of the main focal points for people across Tayside and Fife.

The cortege will travel along the A90 and is set to arrive in Dundee at around 2pm where it will proceed west on the Kingsway to the Swallow roundabout.

Members of the public are being invited to pay their respects along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway as the cortege passes.

Public viewing areas will be in place, with safe standing areas for locals to pay their respects.

Civic leaders from across Tayside and Fife will be present at the event, where they will stand on a platform while the cortege leaves the city.

A number of rolling road closures along the route will be in place with very limited additional parking.

A full list of road closures are available on Dundee Council’s website.

Stewards will be available to guide members of the public to parking sites around the area and safe standing areas.

Dundee City Council have provided a map of available car parks for the event.

Cortege to travel through Perth and Kinross

The cortege will then proceed to continue along the A90 through Perth and Kinross and travel over the Friarton Bridge onto the M90.

Perth and Kinross council have issued a traffic order for contingency purposes which may impact a number of roads on Sunday.

Locals wishing to observe the Queen’s body passing through Perth are being asked to park appropriately and be mindful of safety.

No safe viewing points appointed in Fife

The procession will then carry on the M90 where it will cross the Queensferry Crossing to Edinburgh.

Fife Council has issued notice that several footbridges, overbridges and underpasses along the M90 will be closed while the cortege passes.

There will be no viewing points advocated by Fife Council along the route due to safety concerns.

Police Scotland have warned of potential disruption due to a number of road closures while urging the public to pay their respects “safely”.

The coffin will be accompanied by the Earl of Dalhousie and the minister of Crathie Church, where the Queen worshipped whilst at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II’s body will be taken to her official residence in Scotland, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it ill be received with a Royal Salute from a Guard of Honour formed by The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

A procession and service will then take place in Edinburgh over the following days before the Queen is flown to London where she will lie in state before her funeral.

The King and Queen Consort will travel to Edinburgh from London on Monday to join the procession.