Queen’s Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Queen’s Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross

By Richard Rooney
September 10 2022, 6.48pm Updated: September 10 2022, 8.21pm
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Queen's Cortege: What will weather be like in Tayside and Fife on Sunday?
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Man, 23, assaulted in Perth sparking large police presence
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
St Johnstone fan found guilty of being part of McDiarmid Park mob
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Emergency group formed as Perth and Kinross residents face 'impossible hill' of cost of…
0
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.
Queen's coffin to travel through Tayside and Fife including Kingsway and M90
2
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death
0

More from The Courier

The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Queen's Cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
The Queen's coffin cortege will pass over the Friarton Bridge in mid-afternoon on its way to Edinburgh.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route