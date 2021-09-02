Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Staff shortages blamed for unemptied bins in Fife as council told to ‘get a grip’

By Alasdair Clark
September 2 2021, 7.01pm Updated: September 2 2021, 7.06pm
Fife bin collections
Bin have been left unemptied after collections failed to go ahead this week.

Unemptied bins in Fife have been blamed on staff shortages, sparking furious calls for the council to “get a grip” of frontline services.

Fife Council says staff shortages have caused problems with bin collections this week, particularly in West Fife.

Green bins have littered streets in many areas of Fife after bin lorries failed to collect them at the start of the week.

Locals have expressed anger after they were told to leave the bins out.

Service manager Sandy Anderson confirmed that the council’s bin collection service has been disrupted this week due to staff shortages.

Alex Rowley has hit out at Fife Council over the delivery of front line services

But Alex Rowley, Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, blasted the council for its “failure” in delivering frontline services, saying he refused to believe the council’s “excuses”.

“There is a real danger the whole recycling system in Fife is about to collapse,” the former Fife Council leader said.

“Management at Fife Council need to take responsibility for failing in front line services.

“They’ve not got the recycling centres accessible, you have to book so you can’t just turn up.

“Over half the local authorities in Scotland don’t have a booking system.

Fife binmen strike
There is a shortage of lorry drivers.

“These bins are lying full and it will be weeks before they are emptied. That is not acceptable.

“They need to get their act together and properly put in place the training, support and the workers. You can’t run these services on shoestring budgets.

“I don’t accept their excuses, we are in danger of frontline services failing in Fife.”

One source at Fife Council claimed “more people off than at work” as those present battled to collect the bins on time.

Staff shortages blamed for missing bin collections

Mr Anderson said: “Unfortunately staff shortages, particularly among our HGV drivers, have affected collections this week mainly in the west of Fife.

“This is due to a mix of circumstances including annual leave, staff sickness absence and staff isolating.

“We are advising customers to leave their bins at the kerbside until we can get back for them and we will keep customers updated through our social media channels.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience.”

Fife bin strike threat over claims recycling is being sent to landfill

