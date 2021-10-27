Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kirkcaldy 15:17 store: Rescue talks begin with affected traders after shock closure

By Claire Warrender
October 27 2021, 5.25pm Updated: October 28 2021, 7.23am
Mr Ali owns the former Debenhams building leased by 15:17.

Urgent talks are under way in a bid to secure the future of businesses affected by the shock closure of the Kirkcaldy 15:17 store.

The owner of the High Street building leased by the firm is exploring options that could see the shop reopen without 15:17’s involvement.

Tahir Ali, of Yorkshire-based Evergold Property, bought the former Debenhams building last year, weeks after 15 :17 directors signed the lease.

And he said the writing was on the wall for the company from day one.

Tahir Ali, of Evergold Property, bought The Postings in 2019.

“It was an untenable situation with them,” he said.

“They didn’t have the money to maintain the fire alarms or the lifts.

“Things were going wrong and I was picking up the bills.

“On top of that, staff haven’t been paid and businesses are due money.”

15:17 stores in Ayr and Worthing have suffered the same fate as the Kirkcaldy shop and Mr Ali said traders were very worried.

Giving reassurance

15:17 closed suddenly this week, just five weeks after opening.

The company allows small businesses to open a concession in-store and charges rent or commission.

Traders say all sales went through 15:17’s tills and they haven’t seen a penny.

One of those affected is Kelly Brown of Rock N Rose Aromas, who is due around £1,000.

Kelly Brown is one of the traders affected by the Kirkcaldy 15:17 store closure.
Kelly Brown of Rock N Rose Aromas is one of several traders to lose money.

Others affected include Gemma Lumsden of crystal gift shop Something Magick and Katie Lockwood of children’s clothing firm Little Lord and Lady.

Mr Ali, who also owns The Kirkcaldy Centre (formerly The Postings) and the town’s New Look building, said the situation was unfortunate.

“Unfortunately for me, I inherited them,” he said.

The businessman travelled from his home in Yorkshire to Kirkcaldy at the weekend when it became apparent the store would close.

And he’s now trying to help businesses affected by the collapse.

Much of the stock is still inside the Kirkcaldy 15:17 store.

“The stock is all in there and I’ve been speaking to traders one-to-one to give reassurance,” he said.

“They don’t have to worry about their stuff. It’s going to be safe.

“And that will give us time to try to turn things around and come up with some kind of plan.”

Mr Ali said the 15:17 model seemed good in theory but had failed to deliver.

“I was impressed to start with,” he said.

“On the face of it it was a fantastic opportunity for smaller traders to come into a department store environment with a more quality feel, rather than a market.

“It’s just very unfortunate this has happened in the run up to Christmas.”

High expectations

15:17’s arrival was hailed as positive news for Kirkcaldy High Street, which has suffered a number of high-profile closures over the years.

But Kirkcaldy Labour councillor Neil Crooks is disappointed that people have been let down.

“There were high expectations and a lot of traders thought it would be an opportunity for them,” he said.

“I’m glad to hear Mr Ali doesn’t intend to just shut the doors and is looking at other opportunities for the building.

“I wish him all the luck in the world.”

15:17 has so far opened seven UK stores after buying up former Debenhams, House of Fraser and BHS sites.

And three have already closed, leaving a trail of debts.

15:17 did not respond to a request for comment.

