EXCLUSIVE: Family of missing Allan Bryant conduct private dig at Fife beauty spot

It came less than a week after a four-day forensic search by police at Auchtermuchty Common.

Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan at Auchtermuchty Common. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

The family of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant have revealed how conducted their own private dig at a Fife beauty spot – just days after a police search failed to find any new leads.

Police spent four days at Auchtermuchty Common in April after new information was passed on by the Bryant family.

A large area of the rural site, popular with walkers, was sealed off while white-suited forensic specialists scoured the land looking for any new evidence in the case.

Tents were put up as police carried out several digs at the site.

However, the family were later told no trace of Allan had been found.

Allan Bryant.
Allan Bryant. Image: Supplied
White-suited police forensic officers during the four-day search at Aunctermuchty Common.
Forensics officers at the search of Auchtermuchty Common. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police officers sealed off a large area of Auchtermuchty Common.
Police officers sealed off a large area of Auchtermuchty Common. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Bryants – who have been searching for Allan since he disappeared after a night out in Glenrothes in November 2013 – remain convinced Auchtermuchty Common holds evidence that could end their torment.

That led to the family carrying out their own excavation on patches of land already disturbed during the police search.

The Bryants have now revealed details of their search for the first time to The Courier.

Bryant family reveal details of dig at Auchtermuchty Common

Despite the discovery of the sole of a shoe, old food wrappers and a knife, nothing linked to Allan was found – adding to the family’s heartache.

Allan’s mum, Marie Degan, says she is still convinced the site could be vital in solving the case.

She said: “The police only focused on one particular and secluded area of the common due to intelligence passed on to them.

“But the common extends much further.

Sole of a shoe unearthed during the Allan Bryant family dig.
The sole of a shoe found during the Bryant family dig. Image: Allan Bryant Snr
The disturbed ground at Auchtermuchty after the four-day police forensic search.
The disturbed ground at Auchtermuchty after the four-day police forensic search. Image: Allan Bryant Snr

“I’m convinced this site still holds evidence that could help us find Allan.

“Detectives told us following their search they were satisfied that no new evidence or trace of Allan would be found.

“But I just won’t rest until a comprehensive search of the rest of the site has been completed.”

Dad Allan Snr says he now wants ground-penetrating radar technology to be used for a fresh search of Auchtermuchty Common.

‘We’re sure the information that led us to Auchtermuchty Common is credible’

He said: “The new information we provided as well as the reaction of sniffer dogs at the site was enough for police to spend four days here.

“I’m certain there is more sophisticated equipment that could be used in a fresh search.

“Everyone was devastated when the police search reported no new evidence.

“We are sure the information that led us and in turn the police to Auchtermuchty Common is credible and could give us the breakthrough we need.

Allan Bryant’s family believe there is a link to Auchtermuchty Common. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Marie and Allan have been searching for their son for nearly 11 years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Allan at Marie at the spot where both the police and later the family dug for evidence.
The couple at the spot where the dig took place. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“That’s why it’s vital that a follow-up search of Auchtermucty Common is undertaken.

“It’s now nearly 11 years since Allan went missing and we desperately need closure.

“We are living this torment every hour of every day – there’s no escape from it.”

Police said they had nothing to add to their previous statement about the search, saying inquiries at Auchtermuchy Common were completed on April 8.

A spokesperson added: “The family of Allan were made aware and officers continue to provide them with support.

Police say Allan Bryant remains a missing person

“Allan Bryant remains a missing person and any new information will be assessed.

“Officers continue to make inquiries to trace Allan and anyone with new information should call Police Scotland on 101.”

The Courier has produced a documentary about Allan’s disappearance, A Short Walk Home.

