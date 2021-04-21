Angus flower show schedule wilts for second successive season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus gardeners face the prospect of a summer show wipeout for the second year in succession.

It comes as Forfar Horticultural Society announced one of the area’s biggest events will not go ahead at the town’s Reid Hall in August.

Society officials said staging the show remained too much of a challenge due to the pandemic.

Arbroath and Montrose flower shows have already been cancelled.

It was also announced earlier this year that the hugely popular Dundee Flower and Food Festival in September is to be a virtual event for the second year in a row.

Committee quest

Forfar Horticultural Society chairman Dave Nelson said it was a “very disappointing” decision to cancel their two-day event.

“We just felt it wasn’t feasible to try to run the show in the Reid Hall this year,” he said.

“It would have involved setting up a one-way system and all the other precautions.

“After speaking to all of the committee it was just felt that it would have been too difficult to run.

“The safety of exhibitors and visitors is what is important,” he said.

“The society has frozen everything since March 2020 and hopefully we will be able to see our activities resume in March 2022.

“However, we are looking for new committee members and we hope that some younger people might be willing to come on board to help with the running of the society and organising the flower show.

“It’s not a big commitment, there are only four meetings a year and the show is at the end of August but we really could do with some new faces,” added Dave, who can be contacted on 01307 464436.

Honour for Mary

Despite the pandemic, the Forfar society has honoured one of its most dedicated members with a special accolade.

The Royal Hoticultural Society’s Banksian Medal is normally awarded to the top points winners at the Reid Hall event.

With no show last year, the group decided to recognise Mary Craib for her sterling work on the secretary’s role over more than 45 years.

Mary and husband, Les, are society stalwarts and she said the accolade was a great honour.

“I was absolutely delighted,” said Mary.

“It normally goes to the person at the show who has most points or most prize money so it would have been something I never would have won.

“I don’t do an awful lot of exhibiting, but if there’s a baking or handicrafts class that takes my fancy then I’ll enter that.”

Mary, 79, added: “I took on the treasurer’s job in 1973.

“I’d worked in the bank and was happy to do it, and it’s something I’ve really enjoyed.

“In 2019 I gave it up and became assistant treasurer to still help out.

“The medal is a beautiful thing and I am very proud to have received it.”

Mary also instigated a class at the Forfar show for knitted cardigans and caps with all of the entries being donated to Ninewells Hospital’s special care baby unit.

“Even though the show didn’t take place last year we still had a lot of knitters sending them to me and it will be the same again this year.”