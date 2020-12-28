Detailed Dundee sketch on railway station show as travellers’ treat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A detailed aerial sketch of Dundee is being showcased in the city’s railway station as a treat for commuters and visitors.

The ballpoint pen sketch, created by renowned artist Carl Lavia, was bought by local businessman Tony Banks in 2018.

© Supplied by Balhousie Care Group

It took the artist three months and more than 100 pens to complete the stunning three-metre piece.

The work is part of a project involving large-scale sketches of almost 70 UK cities.

Mr Banks, chairman of the Balhousie Care Group, loaned it to The McManus to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the eye-catching artwork.

© D C Thomson

He then offered it for display at the newly-refurbished waterfront station.

The installation of the sketch has been a collaborative effort involving Jamie Wardell at Dovetail, Gerry Conway of Dundee City Council and Scotrail’s Steve Ewan at ScotRail.

Mr Banks hopes the inspiring depiction of Dundee will be seen by many people coming and going from the city.

Businessman also bought sketch of Perth

He said: “I’m delighted to be able to share Carl Lavia’s sketch of my home city with the people of Dundee.

“It is deserving of a large audience and I hope people passing through the train station will have the opportunity to stop and admire the piece with so many familiar landmarks celebrated in such wonderful detail.”

In 2019, Mr Banks also bought a sketch of Perth by the same artist.

© SYSTEM

Carl Lavia, aka ‘Sketch’, is self-taught and embarked on the nationwide project with photographer Lorna Le Bredonchel.

Each cityscape takes between a month and three months to complete, with the pair then working to ensure the striking artworks go on public display.