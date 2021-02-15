Work to give public transport priority on Dundee streets to start next month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work on city streets that will give public transport priority during the ongoing pandemic is to start next month.

Meadowside, West Port roundabout, West Marketgait and Hawkhill will be resurfaced and reconfigured to give buses precedence over other traffic.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “These measures are part of our continuing efforts to boost cleaner, greener ways of getting around during the pandemic.

“While there are still restrictions on the way we can use buses, public transport is still a good sustainable option for getting around.”

Only cycles and buses will be able to access Victoria Road turning right from Meadowside, with other traffic routed along Bell Street onto the inner ring road.

Meanwhile buses will have priority at West Port roundabout from a short length of West Marketgait and into Hawkhill.

The work, which is funded by Transport Scotland, will start in March and take around two weeks.