Police race to Dundee street in early hours after ‘disturbance’

A man has been arrested after police were called to a ‘disturbance’ on a street in Dundee in the early hours of Monday.
Locals reported seeing a number of emergency vehicles in the area overnight.
Police remain at the scene on Findowrie Street.
Police Scotland have now confirmed a 44-year-old man has been arrested following the alleged incident.
Officers received reports of the disturbance shortly after 3am on Monday April 12.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of a disturbance at a property on Findowrie Street in Dundee.
“The incident was reported around 3.15am on Monday, April 12.
“A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”
