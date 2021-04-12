Monday, April 12th 2021 Show Links
Police race to Dundee street in early hours after ‘disturbance’

by Alasdair Clark
April 12 2021, 10.42am Updated: April 12 2021, 12.48pm
A man has been arrested after police were called to a ‘disturbance’ on a street in Dundee in the early hours of Monday.

Locals reported seeing a number of emergency vehicles in the area overnight.

Police remain at the scene on Findowrie Street.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a 44-year-old man has been arrested following the alleged incident.

Officers received reports of the disturbance shortly after 3am on Monday April 12.

Police said inquiries were ongoing into the incident

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of a disturbance at a property on Findowrie Street in Dundee.

“The incident was reported around 3.15am on Monday, April 12.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

