New tracker launched to avoid busy buses on Xplore Dundee services

A new tracker has been launched to alert passengers to busy buses, allowing them to maintain social distancing.

Dundee’s biggest bus operator, Xplore, added the feature to its current app in line with an expected increase in demand with the easing of lockdown measures.

Before boarding any bus customers will now be able to check how busy their service is, prior to its arrival and choose whether to board.

It is hoped the app will ensure all passengers can maintain social distancing.

Xplore Dundee managing director, Christine McGlasson, said she wanted to “reassure everyone” that city routes are being kept as safe as they can be.

She added: “Now that lockdown is easing, we’re expecting to see new and returning customers and so we’re doing as much as we possibly can to inform and reassure everyone that our services are as safe as they can be.

We are sticking to rigorous cleaning

“As well as providing customers with more information about their journeys, we are still sticking to a rigorous cleaning programme, alongside the usual sweeping, wiping and periodic deep-cleaning, we also carry out disinfectant fogging and touch-point cleaning at Ninewells Hospital.

“Every bus is now fitted with air filters which help to ‘stop the spread’ by filtering out microbes and other particles. And there are limits on seating, with rear-facing seats cordoned off and everybody else advised to sit facing forward.

“When customers also wear face coverings this means our services are one of the safest public places you can be.”

Xplore Dundee’s Six Simple Steps for Getting Back on the Bus can be found at their website www.xploredundee.com.