Investigation after man dies at Fife railway station

An investigation has been launched after a man died at a Fife railway station.

British Transport Police was called to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Burntisland on Sunday evening.

Paramedics also attended the incident at 6.45pm but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal.

Anyone who was at the station at or around the time of the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 297 of 24/01/21.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.