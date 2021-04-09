Fife Police charge man with traffic offences after Glenrothes crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fife have charged a 47-year-old man after a one-vehicle car crash in Glenrothes.

No one was injured in the crash, police said, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Concerned locals reported a car had left the road in the Collydean area of Glenrothes on Friday afternoon.

In a statement a Police Scotland spokeswoman said a man had been charged with road traffic offences.

She said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Collydean Way, Glenrothes, around 11.50am on Friday, 9 April.

“There were no reports of injuries. A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”