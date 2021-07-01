Covid: St Andrews students celebrate graduation virtually with stroll on local beach

Rhiannon Grant, from Arbroath, is pictured wearing the famous red University of St Andrews undergraduate gown for the last time as she celebrates graduating this week on the town’s East Sands.

Rhiannon is one of more than 1,900 students from across the world being conferred her degree, a BSc in Geography, virtually during online ceremonies this week.

The Class of 2021 is the third cohort to receive their degrees virtually since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Graduating students will be able to watch their virtual degree conferral ceremonies online all week via the University’s website.

Rhiannon, 23, said: “Completing a degree during a pandemic requires a lot of resilience and determination. I would not have been able to get to the end without my fellow students’ encouragement and many Teams calls.

“As a geographer, I am hoping to find my place in the world in conservation or managing the environment.

“Throughout the 21st century the world has shown the global community want to tackle climate change, and I hope in the future we find ways to sustainably develop and reduce the effects of anthropogenic warming.”