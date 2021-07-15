Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Fife Police urge people to remain vigilant after a number of ‘sneak in’ thefts

By Steven Rae
July 15 2021, 3.58pm Updated: July 15 2021, 4.06pm
Fife Cowdenbeath Lochgelly thefts

Police are investigating a series of incidents in Fife, where items have been stolen from homes which were entered through insecure doors and windows.

The incidents took place between Saturday July 3 and Tuesday July 13.

Homes were targeted in Station Road, The Avenue and Landale Street in Lochgelly, as well as Stenhouse Street in Cowdenbeath.

A number of these thefts have coincided with a man visiting the areas in Fife, offering to clean guttering on the residents’ homes, police said.

Officers said they are “keeping an open mind” regarding this possible link, however.

‘Remain vigilant’ say police

Detective Constable Rob Finch, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and are appealing for anyone with information on the thefts to please come forward.

“If you live in the Cowdenbeath or Lochgelly areas and have witnessed any potentially suspicious activity in your area, or have been visited by anyone offering to clean your gutters, contact police as this could prove vital to our inquiries.

Thefts from outbuildings

“At this time, I’d also like to remind the local community to remain vigilant regarding the security of your home and any outbuildings.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1955 of July 5.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

