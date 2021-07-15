Fife Police urge people to remain vigilant after a number of ‘sneak in’ thefts

Police are investigating a series of incidents in Fife, where items have been stolen from homes which were entered through insecure doors and windows.

The incidents took place between Saturday July 3 and Tuesday July 13.

Homes were targeted in Station Road, The Avenue and Landale Street in Lochgelly, as well as Stenhouse Street in Cowdenbeath.

A number of these thefts have coincided with a man visiting the areas in Fife, offering to clean guttering on the residents’ homes, police said.

Officers said they are “keeping an open mind” regarding this possible link, however.

‘Remain vigilant’ say police

Detective Constable Rob Finch, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and are appealing for anyone with information on the thefts to please come forward.

“If you live in the Cowdenbeath or Lochgelly areas and have witnessed any potentially suspicious activity in your area, or have been visited by anyone offering to clean your gutters, contact police as this could prove vital to our inquiries.

Thefts from outbuildings

“At this time, I’d also like to remind the local community to remain vigilant regarding the security of your home and any outbuildings.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1955 of July 5.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.