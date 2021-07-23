Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Transport police warn of ‘tragic consequences’ after Fife kids spotted on railway lines

By Alasdair Clark
July 23 2021, 5.24pm Updated: July 23 2021, 5.24pm
Railway trespassing in Fife sparked a plea to parents.
British Transport Police have issued a plea to parents in Fife after children were seen trespassing on the Kingdom’s railway lines.

They want parents across Scotland to share the dangers of trespassing on rail lines with children and young people after a number of incidents.

It included an incident on July 7 when a train driver spotted two young people trespassing behind Asda in Dunfermline.

Another, just days later, saw a young female climb onto the tracks at Rosyth Railway Station to recover a bag dropped onto the railway lines.

BTP warned there could be “tragic consequences”

And on July 13 two 10-year-olds were seen trespassing in the Burntisland area.

The six incidents in Fife have prompted BTP to issue a warning to parents and carers to check on their children to ensure they are not playing near the railway.

BTP Inspector Michael Magee said: “In relation to these particular incidents it is extremely concerning that young children have been playing on or near a railway line.

‘Continue to be our eyes and ears’

“Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016.”

BTP and Network Rail run a safety campaign, You Vs Train, which highlights the  consequences trespassing on the railway can have.

