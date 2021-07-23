Transport police warn of ‘tragic consequences’ after Fife kids spotted on railway lines

British Transport Police have issued a plea to parents in Fife after children were seen trespassing on the Kingdom’s railway lines.

They want parents across Scotland to share the dangers of trespassing on rail lines with children and young people after a number of incidents.

It included an incident on July 7 when a train driver spotted two young people trespassing behind Asda in Dunfermline.

Another, just days later, saw a young female climb onto the tracks at Rosyth Railway Station to recover a bag dropped onto the railway lines.

And on July 13 two 10-year-olds were seen trespassing in the Burntisland area.

The six incidents in Fife have prompted BTP to issue a warning to parents and carers to check on their children to ensure they are not playing near the railway.

BTP Inspector Michael Magee said: “In relation to these particular incidents it is extremely concerning that young children have been playing on or near a railway line.

‘Continue to be our eyes and ears’

“Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016.”

BTP and Network Rail run a safety campaign, You Vs Train, which highlights the consequences trespassing on the railway can have.