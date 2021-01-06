No date set for improvement works to Broxden roundabout two years after initial survey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Transport bosses have failed to set any dates for improvement works to the busy Broxden roundabout outside Perth, more than two years after initial surveys were carried out.

Concerns about the lack of movement on the project have been raised as Transport Scotland admits work is needed to support safety and advance construction developments in the Fair City.

Liz Smith, Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, questioned why there is still no timescale in place for lane and signalling improvement works on the roundabout.

She was speaking after Transport Scotland told her “there is no delivery programme for improvement works at this location”.

Ms Smith said: “I am very disappointed that no date has yet been set for these improvements.

“Scoping work at the Broxden roundabout took place more than two years ago yet there is no sign at all of any progress within this Scottish Government project and that is a matter of considerable concern to my constituents.

“Long queues at the Broxden roundabout are an increasingly frequent feature of peak times with the result that many journeys are being delayed.

“It’s all very well building lots of new homes around the western edge of Perth City, but we need an efficient infrastructure to cope with the additional demands.”

She called on the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland to set a date to begin the work.

A spokesperson for the transport agency said: “We are clear this would support development around Perth and the wider safety of the trunk road network.

“We are in discussions with both the council and developers of specific developments, including the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust, to understand what, if any impact they may have, and how they may contribute to mitigating that impact in line with Scottish Government planning policy.”

The burden on the roundabout is expected to increase in the coming years following the approval of the controversial £118 million Cross Tay Link Project.

In documents submitted along with the proposal it states: “Demand on the A9 from Broxden roundabout to Inveralmond roundabout and north onto the proposed CTLR would be expected to experience increases in traffic flow.

“This, in part, is due to not only the re-routing effects, but also with additional traffic generated by development linked to the delivery of the proposed CTLR.”