Lane closures and restrictions near Perth as vital roadworks are carried out

Five nights of maintenance and bridge inspections at the M90 Junction 10 Craigend Interchange and Friarton Bridge near Perth are scheduled to get under way next week.

Teams will carry out maintenance and inspections on the bridges and slip roads of the busy M90 Craigend Interchange and Friarton Bridge, ensuring they are continuing to operate safely.

The works will include cleaning the bridge deck joints, channels and verges, as well as drainage clearance, landscape maintenance and general inspections of the bridges on the interchange, by Bear Scotland.

Covid-19 safety

The overnight project will begin on Monday April 26, and will take place over five nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

Maintenance is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday May 1.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists, a series of overnight closures will be in place on the slip roads at Craigend Interchange throughout the project as teams will be working on the carriageway.

Diversion routes will be in place when required and signs will be erected in advance to notify motorists. No works will be carried out during the daytime and all traffic management will be removed.

The M90 Friarton Bridge will remain open throughout the project, however, alternate lane closures will be in place to allow teams to safely complete the project.

A Bear Scotland spokeswoman said strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance, will be in place to ensure all workers remain safe.

‘Minimal disruption to motorists’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s Operating Company Representative for the North East, said: “These routine maintenance works are part of our commitment to ensuring that the North East network remains at the highest standard, while the bridge inspections will inform any future maintenance required.

“The traffic management is essential to keep the workforce and road users safe during this project however we have planned the works to take place overnight to help minimise disruption to motorists.

“We encourage road users to plan their journey in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

The works will be carried out by Bear Scotland and have been planned in consultation with Police Scotland, Perth and Kinross Council and Traffic Scotland.

Real-time traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or on Twitter; @trafficscotland

