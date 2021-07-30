Man in floral dress sought after second indecent exposure report in Kinross

Police are continuing their hunt for a man who exposed himself to two women in Kinross following another connected incident.

The flasher, who was first reported to police on Monday after he exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s in Kirkgate Park, has now been linked to another incident on the same day.

Police say that the individual was seen by another member of the public on the same day at a wooded path in the north-west corner of the Montgomery Golf Course, near to St Ronan’s Drive.

While he did not expose himself during this encounter, reports have confirmed that he did flash another woman, this time in her 50s, between 6pm-6.30pm, at a wooded area to the east of Muir Grove and Muirpark Road.

The woman says she was walking her dog when the man approached her and exposed himself.

Man is 6ft tall and of slim build

Witnesses have described the man as 6ft tall, slim build with short dark hair and have said he was wearing a purple and white floral-pattern dress with a black hoodie.

He has also been seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a black baseball cap.

Police are now asking that any members of the public that may have information on the man’s identity or whereabouts get in touch.

Sergeant Mark Craig from Kinross Police Office said: “I would like to thank the witnesses who have contacted us since our initial appeal and provided us with further information.

“The pattern of behaviour shown by this individual over the course of one day has been very concerning.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

“If anyone in the area has a private CCTV system and has not already spoken to us, or if any visitors to Kirkgate Park or the surrounding wooded areas on Monday have any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist us, please get in touch.”

Those looking to submit information can call 101 or speak with any police officer quoting reference number 3242 on July 27.

Information can also be given anonymously through the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.