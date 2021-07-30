SPONSORED: Are you looking for an exciting HGV driver job opportunity?

The food distribution industry has experienced a boom recently which has created a number of new HGV driver job opportunities in Scotland and across the UK.

Thanks to one national company acquiring a lot of new business recently, 80 new Class 2 posts have been created for HGV drivers in Scotland with multi-drop experience who are looking for a challenging and well-paid role in England.

How much can HGV drivers get paid and where are the opportunities?

Successful candidates could earn up to £1,100 a week and can choose between a six-month or 12-month contract. Having experience in the food distribution industry and delivering chilled and frozen products is preferable but not essential for these new HGV driver jobs.

There are three locations to choose from including Portbury, Somerset (£17 per hour/£850 per week based on a 50-hour week), Reading, Berkshire (£19 per hour/£950 per week) and Harlow, Essex (£22 per hour/£1,100 per week). If you are successful in applying for a role in Portbury or Reading, your new employer is offering one month of hotel accommodation while recruitment agency Your Staff Solutions Limited (YSSL) – which is responsible for filling the 80 drivers posts – will assist you with your relocation. You can, of course, opt to remain in Scotland and spend 2-3 weeks working down south before returning home for a long weekend.

Costs paid towards relocation and first month’s accommodation

Adrian Brill, manager at YSSL, is delighted to be able to offer these opportunities to drivers in Scotland who may be either out of work or looking for a fresh new challenge elsewhere.

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for HGV drivers who have experience in multi-delivery contracts. These 80 driving roles are flexible and could last for six or 12 months, possibly more. Before the contract begins, the food distribution company will help towards to cost of your relocation and at the end of the contract it will transfer your position to Scotland.”

Requirements for HGV drivers in Scotland and in the UK

Those recruited will be required to make approximately 12 deliveries per day of chilled and frozen goods to schools, care homes, pubs and high street restaurants etc. To be considered for one of 80 HGV C2 posts, you must have held your licence for a minimum of one year and for insurance requirements, have no more than six penalty points.

For the right candidates, there will be an immediate start date following interview. YSSL is keen to speak to the majority of people who apply for these posts, so to ensure you are in with a chance of getting recruited, be sure to get your application to YSSL in as quickly as possible.

Here is what is on offer, at a glance:

weekly pay from £850

six month and 12 month renewable contracts available

first month accommodation paid

ongoing accommodation arranged

shift patterns planned to suit your lifestyle

assistance with relocation costs if required

once initial contract term complete work may be offered in employee’s home location

To apply for an immediate start, or for more information, please call 01279 456669, email info@yssl.co.uk or click here to fill in the HGV driver application form today.