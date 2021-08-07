Police still searching for Kinross man who flashed women and teenager three weeks ago

Police have said that inquiries are ongoing to find a dress-wearing man who exposed himself to two women and a teenage girl in Kinross last month.

The man, who has yet to be identified despite two police appeals, flashed a total of three people in two separate incidents on July 27.

The first incident occurred in Kirkgate Park, where he flashed a woman in her 30s and a 15-year-old girl.

He then exposed himself to woman in her 50s later that day, this time while she was walking her dog in a wooded area to the east of Muir Grove and Muirpark Road.

Flasher was wearing purple and white dress

Despite two separate appeals for information the police have so far failed to trace the man, who is described as being 6ft tall and of small build.

Eyewitnesses have also described the man as having short dark hair and have said he was wearing a purple and white floral-pattern dress with a black hoodie when accosted them.

The flasher’s behaviour has been described as “very concerning”, with Sergeant Mark Craig saying at the time: “I would like to thank the witnesses who have contacted us since our initial appeal and provided us with further information.

“If anyone in the area has a private CCTV system and has not already spoken to us, or if any visitors to Kirkgate Park or the surrounding wooded areas on Monday have any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist us, please get in touch.”

Inquiries are ongoing

While police announced last month that a number of lines of inquiry were being followed, they have yet to trace the man behind the incidents.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said on Saturday: “Inquiries are ongoing and the previous appeals still stand.”

Those with information that might help to trace the man have been asked to contact police on 101 or by speaking to any police officer and quoting reference number 3242 on July 27.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be given via the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.