Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Forfar 2 Edinburgh City 0: Aberdeen loanee Mark Gallagher brushes off penalty miss to seal Angus side’s win

By Ewan Smith
August 7 2021, 6.07pm Updated: August 8 2021, 1.11pm
Mark Gallagher bounce back from his penalty miss by scoring late on for Forfar
Mark Gallagher made up for a first half penalty miss with an injury-time strike as Forfar earned a comfortable win over Edinburgh City.

Gallagher cracked a low spot-kick off the base of the post to squander Gary Irvine’s side’s hopes of taking a 2-0 lead over Edinburgh City at the break.

However, the Aberdeen youngster showed terrific energy and composure to break clear and dispatch a late clincher to add to Matthew Aitken’s early opener.

That goal made it two wins from two for Forfar in the league and four clean sheets from five games in all competitions.

Irvine’s side are in fine form ahead of League Two favourites Kelty Hearts’ visit to Angus next weekend.

The victory was no more than Forfar deserved.

Aitken swept home a Ross Meechan cross to give the hosts the lead inside 120 seconds.

Matthew Aitken gave Forfar the perfect start against Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City defender Scott Reekie then hauled down Scott Shepherd to earn the Angus side a 29th minute penalty.

Gallagher struck the woodwork and Forfar were made to work for their win before the youngster’s late clincher.

City, who have lost both opening league games, don’t have their problems to seek with both keeper’s Ryan Goodfellow and Brian Schwake getting injured in the defeat.

Schwake played on with a bandage on his face after picking up a facial injury moments before Gallagher’s injury-time effort.

By contrast, the early signs are good for Forfar as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of last season’s relegation from League One.

Forfar v Edinburgh City starting line-ups

Forfar: McCallum, Meechan, Strachan, Irvine, Munro, Slater, Gallagher, Thomson, Crossan, Shepherd, Aitken, Subs: Sanderson; Grant Anderson, Steven Anderson, Doris, Thomas, Harkins

Edinburgh City: Goodfellow; Brian, McIntyre, Jardine, Reekie, Handling, Tapping, Crane, Shanley, Toshney, Robertson. Subs: Schwake; Kane, Bronsky, Hilton, McFarlane

Referee – Duncan Williams

