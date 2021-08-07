Forfar 2 Edinburgh City 0: Aberdeen loanee Mark Gallagher brushes off penalty miss to seal Angus side’s win

Mark Gallagher made up for a first half penalty miss with an injury-time strike as Forfar earned a comfortable win over Edinburgh City.

Gallagher cracked a low spot-kick off the base of the post to squander Gary Irvine’s side’s hopes of taking a 2-0 lead over Edinburgh City at the break.

However, the Aberdeen youngster showed terrific energy and composure to break clear and dispatch a late clincher to add to Matthew Aitken’s early opener.

Superb win for @ForfarAthletic as Mark Gallagher makes up for an earlier penalty miss with a cool finish with the final kick of the ball. 2-0 Forfar pic.twitter.com/4Tv8X3N4Ex — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 7, 2021

That goal made it two wins from two for Forfar in the league and four clean sheets from five games in all competitions.

Irvine’s side are in fine form ahead of League Two favourites Kelty Hearts’ visit to Angus next weekend.

The victory was no more than Forfar deserved.

Aitken swept home a Ross Meechan cross to give the hosts the lead inside 120 seconds.

Edinburgh City defender Scott Reekie then hauled down Scott Shepherd to earn the Angus side a 29th minute penalty.

Gallagher struck the woodwork and Forfar were made to work for their win before the youngster’s late clincher.

Poor @EdinburghCityFC sub keeper Brian Schwake is in the wars today. He has now had treatment a second time and is sporting a Terry Butcher-style bandage. pic.twitter.com/qO3WH9MfQU — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 7, 2021

City, who have lost both opening league games, don’t have their problems to seek with both keeper’s Ryan Goodfellow and Brian Schwake getting injured in the defeat.

Schwake played on with a bandage on his face after picking up a facial injury moments before Gallagher’s injury-time effort.

By contrast, the early signs are good for Forfar as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of last season’s relegation from League One.

Forfar v Edinburgh City starting line-ups

Forfar: McCallum, Meechan, Strachan, Irvine, Munro, Slater, Gallagher, Thomson, Crossan, Shepherd, Aitken, Subs: Sanderson; Grant Anderson, Steven Anderson, Doris, Thomas, Harkins

Edinburgh City: Goodfellow; Brian, McIntyre, Jardine, Reekie, Handling, Tapping, Crane, Shanley, Toshney, Robertson. Subs: Schwake; Kane, Bronsky, Hilton, McFarlane

Referee – Duncan Williams