Aberdeen kid Mark Gallagher wants to take Jack MacKenzie pathway to Pittodrie via Forfar

Mark Gallagher hopes to take the Jack MacKenzie route to the Aberdeen first-team after joining Forfar on loan.

Defender MacKenzie used a successful spell at Station Park last year to force his way into the Dons first-team.

He spent the first three months of the season on loan at Forfar but was recalled in January to play six times for Aberdeen.

And, after joining Gary Irvine’s side on a season-long loan, Gallagher has been inspired to take the MacKenzie pathway back to Pittodrie.

“I spoke to Jack before I came down to Forfar and he was full of praise for the club,” said Gallagher.

© SNS Group

“He told me it is a great place to play football with a friendly squad and excellent staff working behind the scenes.

“You only need to look at what the loan move has done for him to see what can be achieved.

“If you get your head down and work hard, the rewards are there.

“I want to do my very best to help Forfar over the next year and see what comes next.”

🖊️Welcome to the Loons Mark Gallagher! ⚽️Loan contract for season 2021/22

🏃‍♂️Midfielder

📅 Age: 20

👏Thanks to @AberdeenFC for their help with this loan.#Loons #FAFC Read more at: ⬇️https://t.co/kyOs6UMsZw pic.twitter.com/ZQjKMcmChE — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) June 24, 2021

Scott Brown training and Forfar games can help Gallagher achieve Aberdeen dream

Gallagher, 20, started out at Ross County at 12 and made the switch to Aberdeen last year.

He will continue to train full-time at the Dons’ purpose-built Cormack Park training ground and star for Forfar at the weekend.

Former Celtic and Scotland star Scott Brown now is now an Aberdeen player.

And Gallagher hopes he can learn from one of the most decorated stars in Scottish football over the last decade.

“The facilities at Cormack Park are outstanding,” added Gallagher, who faced Dundee captain Charlie Adam on his debut.

“I can also learn from people like Scott Brown.

© SNS Group

“But nothing beats having a competitive game to play on a Saturday. I’m very grateful to Forfar for giving me this opportunity.

“I enjoyed playing against Charlie Adam. He’s an international player with experience at the very highest level.

“It was good to see how he conducts himself on the pitch.

“I’m a midfielder who likes to attack but I’ll play anywhere in the middle of the park.

© SNS Group

“I grew up a Newcastle United fan watching the likes of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard at their peak in English football.

“I used to go out into the back garden and dream I was on the pitch but I’m just at the start of my career.

“I’ve got a long way to go but this is a positive step. Going on loan to Forfar can only help me improve my game and I can’t wait for the season to start.”