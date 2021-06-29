Millwall defender Hayden Muller set for St Johnstone loan

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is set to return to his old club Millwall for a fourth loan signing from the Championship side.

Hayden Muller, a 19-year-old defender who can play at centre-half and right-back, has been lined up for a season at McDiarmid Park.

He will follow in the footsteps of Danny McNamara, Tanto Olaofe and James Brown.

With Shaun Rooney subject of a £200,000 bid from Rotherham United and transfer speculation surrounding centre-backs Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart, Muller will add versatile cover across the backline for Saints.

He has already made a handful of first team appearances under Lions’ manager Gary Rowett, who Davidson worked under before he took over from Tommy Wright in Perth last summer.

Glenn Middleton is also expected to arrive at McDiarmid for a second loan spell with Saints after starring in the end-of-season Scottish Cup triumph.