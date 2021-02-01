Dashcam appeal as Audi stolen in Crieff is crashed by nocturnal thieves near Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen in Crieff in the early hours of this morning and crashed near Perth.

An Audi A4 was stolen from a property on Murray Place at 2am on Monday morning.

The thieves drove more than 20 miles to Craigend, on the southern edge of Perth, before careering the vehicle offroad.

The duo fled the scene and officers are now trying to trace the men.

Officers are trying to get their hands on dashcam footage which might help identify the culprits.

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating the theft of a blue Audi A4, reg ST63 YTC, from an address in Murray Place, Crieff, about 2am this morning.

Blue Audi A4 reg ST63YTC stolen from Murray Pl, Crieff, about 2am today (Mon 1st Feb). Car seen in Perth then crashed off M90 at Craigend. 2 men seen in car, (1) mid 20s, light top, short hair (2) all dark clothes. Any info or dashcam footage, call 101, ref inc 0204 of 1st Feb pic.twitter.com/j6BAdWf78k — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) February 1, 2021

“The car was later seen in and around the Perth area, before leaving the road and crashing at the slip road off the M90 at Craigend.

“Two men made off from the vehicle, one described as 20-25 years of age, wearing a light coloured top with short hair, and the other as wearing all dark clothing.”

Police are appealing for any information that could assist in their investigation, particularly from people driving in the area between 2am and 3am who have dashcam footage.

Those with information should call 101 or speak with any police officer, quoting incident 0204 of February 1.

You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.