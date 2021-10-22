Free festive parking in Perth set to continue for ninth year running

An error occurred. Please try again.

Local councillors in Perth have been asked to approve free parking for each Saturday in December.

The initiative has been going on for the last nine years in the city and is likely to be waved through again.

The aim is that the free parking will support local businesses as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses are relying on a busy Christmas to stay afloat.

Environment and infrastructure committee convener Angus Forbes said: “We are committed to supporting local businesses and want the offer of free parking on Saturdays in December to make it easier for people to think and shop local.

“It has been an incredibly challenging two years for small businesses, which are the lifeblood of the economy.

“Offering free parking will encourage people to do their Christmas shopping locally, rather than driving further afield, particularly if they live in rural areas.

“This is an initiative we have run for nine years and it has always proved popular with businesses and shoppers alike.”

Parking charges will be lifted on December 4, 11, 18 and 25, at an estimated cost of £15,000 to Perth & Kinross Council.

Mr Forbes, who is a councillor for the Carse of Gowrie, added: “Public transport use is still only at 75% of the level it was before the pandemic so this will make it easier for many people to shop locally this Christmas.

“We are conscious that people want to reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible and shopping closer to home will help with that.

“We’ll also be launching an information campaign this year helping people to enjoy a more environmentally friendly Christmas.”

The following on street car parking spaces will be excluded from the scheme: Cherry Lane/Union Street, Perth; Black Watch Gardens, Perth; Victoria Street, Perth.