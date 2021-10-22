Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Free festive parking in Perth set to continue for ninth year running

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 22 2021, 7.12pm Updated: October 22 2021, 7.18pm
Festive lights over the city of Perth.

Local councillors in Perth have been asked to approve free parking for each Saturday in December.

The initiative has been going on for the last nine years in the city and is likely to be waved through again.

The aim is that the free parking will support local businesses as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses are relying on a busy Christmas to stay afloat.

Environment and infrastructure committee convener Angus Forbes said: “We are committed to supporting local businesses and want the offer of free parking on Saturdays in December to make it easier for people to think and shop local.

“It has been an incredibly challenging two years for small businesses, which are the lifeblood of the economy.

“Offering free parking will encourage people to do their Christmas shopping locally, rather than driving further afield, particularly if they live in rural areas.

Christmas shoppers in Perth city centre in 2019.

“This is an initiative we have run for nine years and it has always proved popular with businesses and shoppers alike.”

Parking charges will be lifted on December 4, 11, 18 and 25, at an estimated cost of £15,000 to Perth & Kinross Council.

Mr Forbes, who is a councillor for the Carse of Gowrie, added: “Public transport use is still only at 75% of the level it was before the pandemic so this will make it easier for many people to shop locally this Christmas.

“We are conscious that people want to reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible and shopping closer to home will help with that.

“We’ll also be launching an information campaign this year helping people to enjoy a more environmentally friendly Christmas.”

The following on street car parking spaces will be excluded from the scheme: Cherry Lane/Union Street, Perth; Black Watch Gardens, Perth; Victoria Street, Perth.

Perth Christmas festivities to begin next month with jam-packed calendar of events

 

