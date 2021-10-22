Friday court round-up — Stop being a complete ned

An error occurred. Please try again.

Slide into the weekend like Tom Hanks on that big piano with our Friday night collection of true crime tales from across Tayside and Fife.

Sound advice

A spade-wielding Fife thug who vandalised a car as part of a “family feud” has been told to stop being “a complete ned.”

Liam Cunningham previously admitted to striking a car’s windscreen with a spade at Kininmonth Street in Kirkcaldy on November 16, 2019.

He also admitted to, on the same date, possessing a weapon, shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making threatening gestures with the spade and repeatedly uttering threatening remarks.

When two police officers arrived to arrest the 28-year-old he tensed his body and struggled violently with them.

His defence solicitor said: “He volunteered to me the view that police were only doing their job.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told Cunningham, of Links Street: “This nonsense about a family feud. You know they live there.

“Heading up there when having had a drink.Getting involved in bawling, shouting causing damage – generally being a complete ned – is not what life’s all about.

“Maybe it was when you were young.

“This has to stop.”

The sheriff placed Cunningham under supervision for two years and ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Nurse attacked

A Kirkcaldy man punched a nurse at A&E then pretended to fall asleep.

Kevin Whittaker had been taken to Victoria Hospital on May 25, last year, after an overdose.

The 43-year-old lashed out when nurses were tried to tell him he was being moved to an observation room.

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At around 7.40pm, nursing staff attended at the bedside of the accused.”

Whittaker had stopped becoming responsive, the court heard.

Nurses decided to carry out a quick neurological assessment, gently shaking his shoulder.

At this point he swung a clenched fist into the stomach of staff nurse Sharon Sweeney.

He was told this was unacceptable and immediately pretended to be asleep.

Solicitor David Bell said: “He’s obviously no stranger to the court, mostly for crimes of dishonesty.

“He’s got little recollection of what happened in hospital.

“He said he was ashamed about what he’d done.

“He’s been out of trouble since this happened.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki told Whittaker: “I’ve listened very carefully to what your solicitor has said.

“You assaulted a nurse who was caring for you.

“This is an extremely serious matter as I’m sure you’re aware.

“You have shown remorse for your actions.”

The sheriff placed Whittaker, of St Clair Street, on a six month Restriction of Liberty Order, banning him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am.

Paedophile head teacher jailed

A former head teacher who systematically sexually abused primary school pupils over a five-year period has been jailed for two years.

Stephen Lavery was described as “abhorrent” as a sheriff read victim impact statements which showed his weekly abuse had caused lifelong torment.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Lavery, now 70 and retired, had grossly abused his position to carry out scores of sex attacks on young boys.

Read the full story here.

Bomb threat

A Perth man threatened to petrol bomb his mum in a drunken rampage.

James Kerr, of Brora Court, arrived at his mother’s home in Lorimer Street, Bertha Park, last month in a fit of rage.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Perth Sheriff Court: “At around 10pm on September 18, the accused returned home intoxicated and angry.

“He was ranting and raving at the complainer.”

He threw furniture around and smashed a can of juice on the floor, spraying liquid over the walls and floor.

The 23-year-old pushed mum Eileen into an armchair and continued to shout and swear.

Leaning on her, he said: “I’ll petrol bomb your house” and “I’ll do you in.”

His defence solicitor said Kerr was “heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

Kerr, who has a previous domestic conviction, was told to be of good behaviour for three months by Sheriff Euan Duthie, who deferred sentencing until January 19.

Killer had phone after prison assault

A notorious gangland killer was caught with a contraband iPhone in his cell at maximum security Perth Prison.

Paul Lyons said he decided to get an illicit smartphone after he was brutally attacked by another inmate.

Officers found the device hidden underneath a false bottom in a wastepaper basket in the 40-year-old’s cell.

Read the full story here.

