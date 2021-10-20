Wednesday court round-up — Knives out over sex crime claim

An error occurred. Please try again.

Knives out over sex crime claim

A Coupar Angus man has been placed under supervision after knifing the car of a man who he suspected to be a paedophile.

Kieran Fletcher admitted to repeatedly punching a car parked outside his home in Murrays Court as well as to striking the vehicle with a knife while the driver cowered inside.

The motorist and a family member had arrived at the block of flats earlier in the day on December 29 to care for an elderly relative.

The pair had spent much of the day at the property and the driver left just before 1am on December 30.

He got in the car and spotted Fletcher, 29, standing by the passenger door.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “He entered the vehicle, turned the ignition on and became aware of the accused stood beside the front passenger side.”

He could see Fletcher had a knife in his right hand, Mr Harding said.

Fletcher began raining blows onto the car with his fists and the blade, striking the roof and window.

He was repeatedly shouting and swearing at the driver, calling him a paedophile.

“In fear of his life, he locked his doors,” Mr Harding added.

A woman who had been with the driver earlier came out to see what was happening but promptly returned inside for her own safety.

Police were contacted shortly after.

Defence solicitor Pauline Cullerton said Fletcher suspected his target had been grooming a youngster.

She said: “He’s not been without his difficulties throughout his life.

“In his own words, he acted stupidly and was not in the right frame of mind.

“Shortly after, he was admitted to Ninewells and spent some time in Carseview.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie placed Fletcher under supervision for 18 months.

The sheriff also issued a Restriction of Liberty Order which prevents Fletcher from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am for a year.

“You appear to accept that your conduct that night was entirely unacceptable, as it was,” he added.

Foodbank user attacked

A dad who carried out a brutal baton attack on a man, amid claims he had been “bullied,” has been jailed for five years.

Alexander Russell, 32, had leapt out of a van and pounced on Kevin Stewart in a street in Methil, Fife on March 27, last year.

The victim was repeatedly battered on the head and body as well as being kicked and punched.

Russell was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday after he admitted assaulting the victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Prosecutor Eric Robertson earlier told how Mr Stewart was carrying two heavy shopping bags from a foodbank when he was attacked.

Frightening pursuit

A woman was left terrified after her ex followed her in a car through Dundee.

She went straight to the city’s police HQ after noticing that her former boyfriend was following her.

It happened just days after the couple split.

Edward Dunn, of Netherton Terrace, Dundee, was spotted driving repeatedly past his ex’s workplace on November 14, last year.

When the woman and her colleague drove into the city, Dunn followed close behind in his vehicle, while driving erratically.

Both the woman and associate became so fearful that they drove the nearest police station to raise the alarm.

Dunn, 57, appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court today before Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by following his ex while driving his car.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said: “He was driving past to get her attention.

“The accused continued to follow the vehicle onto Glamis Road and then to Ancrum Road, Dundee.”

She said: “Due to the accused’s persistence and erratic manner, both his ex-partner and her associate were frightened for their safety, and unsure what he was capable of at this point.”

The woman and colleague drove to the police station, while Dunn drove in the direction of West Marketgait.

The court heard that the woman was “very upset” while she explained what had happened to police.

“She was too scared to drive,” said Ms Wilkinson.

Dunn was quickly traced, cautioned and charged by police.

Defending solicitor Grant Bruce told Sheriff Niven-Smith that Dunn was upset at the sudden breakup, which came “out of the blue”.

Locked up for sex attacks

A Tayside man faces jail for a series of historic sex attacks on teenage boys.

Graeme Bennett attacked his two victims on multiple occasions between 2010 and 2016 at various locations in Tayside as well as at a hotel and restaurant in Spain.

A jury at the High Court in Dundee found Bennett, of Perth Road, Bankfoot, guilty of indecently assaulting his first victim, a 14-year-old male, in 2010.

Bennett, 35, has been locked up ahead of sentencing next month.

