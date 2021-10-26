Social Flock reports soaring demand for warm clothes from low-income families

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth community clothing initiative has reported soaring demand for warm clothes from families in need in the lead up to winter.

Social Flock has already received twice as many requests for winter clothes as it did for its summer offering.

And volunteers predict many more applications as Universal Credit cuts and rising food and fuel prices hit those on tight budgets.

Social Flock is running two projects – its Autumn/Winter Clothing Library and the Winter Warmer Packs.

Applications opened on October 2 and less than three weeks in, the organisation has more than 70 applications for Winter Warmers.

In addition, there have been almost 150 requests for the Clothing Library packs.

By comparison, in the five months between October 2020 and February 2021, Social Flock received a total of 115 applications for Winter Warmers..

Organisers predict a “significantly higher number” this time around.

The revelation comes as we investigate the impact of the rise in the number of children in need in Perth and Kinross in recent years.

Findings include:

‘Families are being hit hard’

Many of the families turning to Social Flock for support are workers on low incomes.

And organisers of the initiative believe things will only get worse due to a range of factors.

Volunteer Rachael Esdale said: “We found that most of the families who applied for our school uniform pack earned above the council’s income threshold for their school uniform award.

“Families fed back that they didn’t have the money to spend even though they have income and don’t rely solely on benefits.

We want to make sure families know they can turn to us for support.” Rachael Esdale, Social Flock

“We’re expecting applications to increase across the board because of the cut to Universal Credit, increase in fuel and food costs and end of the furlough scheme.

“Families are being hit hard, with their outgoings expected to increase dramatically while their income reduces.”

Happy back to School everyone! We hope you have a great first day back, not long until Christmas holidays either… Posted by Social Flock on Monday, 25 October 2021

She added: “In Perthshire, one in four children already live in poverty where their families’ choice will be between heating and eating.

“We want to make sure families know they can turn to us for support to make sure their children are kept warm and don’t feel the impact as much, especially with the weather forecast being for snow so early in the year.”

What are in the packs?

The Clothing Library includes around seven days of clothing, with the number of items changing depending on the age of the child.

Meanwhile, the Winter Warmers contain 10 indoor and outdoor warm and waterproof items of clothing.

Due to the rise in demand, Social Flock is appealing to the wider public to get involved in helping those around them.

Rachael said: “We really need the support of the community to keep our projects going.

“Their donations of pre-loved immaculate condition clothing will be going straight out to children across Perthshire, or people can donate to our Amazon wishlist which includes specific items we need.

“We’ve also received a donation from The Lang Foundation which will be spent running these projects.”

Donations can also be made on the Social Flock Crowdfunder page.