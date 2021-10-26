Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Dundee paedophile jailed for historic sex crimes against young children

By Vic Roderick
October 26 2021, 7.00am Updated: October 26 2021, 8.00am
Gordon Fraser

A Dundee paedophile who sexually abused two young children in his care has been caged for seven years.

Judge Lord Weir told Gordon Fraser his disgusting crimes against a schoolboy and his stepsister amounted to “a gross breach of trust”.

Fraser, 78, represented himself when he appeared for sentence at the High Court in Livingston.

Gordon Fraser sacked his legal team.

He had sacked his defence counsel in the wake of guilty verdicts returned by a jury after he compelled both children – now aged 53 and 44 – to give evidence at his trial.

Attacks dated from 1978

Fraser had denied lowering the boy’s trousers and underwear, touching his private parts and forcing him to commit sex acts between January 1978 and January 1980 when the youngster was aged between 10 and 12.

He also pleaded not guilty to committing two historic sexual offences against the girl when she was between five and 12 years-old.

He was convicted of causing her to look at pornographic material, taking photographs of her or pretending to do so and performing a number of sex acts on her including spreading chocolate on her chest and licking it off.

He was also found guilty of raping the girl at an address in Dundee.

Neither of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Sex Offender for life

Fraser, of Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, appeared in the dock on a mobility scooter due to his age and disability.

In addition to imposing the prison sentence, Lord Weir told Fraser his name would remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]