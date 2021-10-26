Dundee paedophile jailed for historic sex crimes against young children

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee paedophile who sexually abused two young children in his care has been caged for seven years.

Judge Lord Weir told Gordon Fraser his disgusting crimes against a schoolboy and his stepsister amounted to “a gross breach of trust”.

Fraser, 78, represented himself when he appeared for sentence at the High Court in Livingston.

He had sacked his defence counsel in the wake of guilty verdicts returned by a jury after he compelled both children – now aged 53 and 44 – to give evidence at his trial.

Attacks dated from 1978

Fraser had denied lowering the boy’s trousers and underwear, touching his private parts and forcing him to commit sex acts between January 1978 and January 1980 when the youngster was aged between 10 and 12.

He also pleaded not guilty to committing two historic sexual offences against the girl when she was between five and 12 years-old.

He was convicted of causing her to look at pornographic material, taking photographs of her or pretending to do so and performing a number of sex acts on her including spreading chocolate on her chest and licking it off.

He was also found guilty of raping the girl at an address in Dundee.

Neither of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

Sex Offender for life

Fraser, of Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, appeared in the dock on a mobility scooter due to his age and disability.

In addition to imposing the prison sentence, Lord Weir told Fraser his name would remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.