Perth & Kinross

Perth Autism Support collecting for local foodbank

By Anita Diouri
October 29 2021, 7.00am
Young Adult Social Group at Perth Autism Support. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Youngsters at Perth Autism Support are appealing to the public to donate to their local foodbank.

Teens at the Young Adult Social Group have collected essentials for Perth and Kinross Foodbank after hearing about the problem of food insecurity.

The 14 to 18-year-olds pledged to help following a a range of information sessions delivered by Perth Autism Support’s Transitions Team.

Perth Autism Support
Perth Autism Support youngsters are collecting for Perth and Kinross Foodbank. Picture: Kenny Smith.

They will drop off their collections next month.

And the youngsters are now appealing to members of the public to hand in items such as long life fruit juice, UHT milk, and bars of soap for their collection.

Covid impact on food insecurity

While the youngsters will be supporting the community, the collection will also prove to be an educational experience.

Perth Autism Support chief executive Angie Ferguson said: “Our Transitions Team worked with the young people to come up with ideas of who they wanted talks from or to visit.

“The group was keen to think about how Covid-19 may have impacted on some parts of our community in terms of food insecurity and the collection and visit to the foodbank idea was developed.

Perth Autism Support
Perth Autism Support.

“There are five young adults involved in collating and sorting donations, with 12 young adults visiting the foodbank to drop off the collection and spend some time learning what the foodbank does, how it operates and who they support.”

Anyone who wishes to support the youngsters’ collection can drop off donations to the reception of Perth Autism Support at 28-30 Market Street.

The final date for collection is November 16.

Poverty in Perth and Kinross

The collection comes as we investigate the challenges of poverty in Perth and Kinross in recent years.

Families in particular are being hit hard, with a shocking 89% increase in the number of children having been supported by Perth Foodbank.

Meanwhile, there was a sharp increase in the number of Perth children receiving free lunches during this year’s October school holidays.

Jeanfield Swifts
Jeanfield Swifts lunch club. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

And over the past five years, the number of children living in poverty in the area rose to almost a quarter.

It comes as the number of families turning to Perth community clothing initiative Social Flock for support this winter is twice the amount as in the summer.

