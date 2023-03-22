SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon’s replacement as SNP leader will be confirmed on Monday.

In a controversial battle, Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have told party members why they are right for the top job.

Ms Sturgeon this week admitted: “At times, it has been a less than edifying process.”

With just days to go until the leadership race concludes, we look at who politicians across Courier Country are backing.

Jim Fairlie (MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire)

Decision: Kate Forbes

Mr Fairlie was one of the first to back Kate Forbes after numerous MSPs pulled their support for her over her comments on gay marriage.

He said: “If I am asked about my views on the issues of same sex marriage or a woman’s right to choose, I will defend them unequivocally without hesitation.

“I have two wonderful daughters, both born out of wedlock and both now adults with their own views.

“On these points Kate Forbes and I fundamentally disagree, but what we both agree on is that we are both committed to defending those rights, therefore we must also defend the right of religious belief.”

He added he doesn’t believe Ms Forbes’s beliefs are a danger to the LGBT community.

Jenny Gilruth (transport minister and MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Jenny Gilruth says Humza Yousaf will be a first minister for the whole of Scotland and has the experience to deliver independence.

In declaring her support for Mr Yousaf, she appeared to take a pop at Kate Forbes for her comments on gay marriage.

Ms Gilruth, who is married to former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, said the Dundee-based politician would be “a first minister who will defend my love for my wife”.

Joe Fitzpatrick (MSP for Dundee City West)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Joe Fitzpatrick says he is voting for Humza Yousaf because he can unite the SNP and the wider Yes movement.

He also supported the health secretary after he was criticised for missing the final vote on gay marriage in 2014.

Mr Yousaf insists he missed the vote because it clashed with a meeting about a Scottish citizen on death row in Pakistan.

He did, however, vote in favour of the bill at earlier stages.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who was in charge of getting the equal marriage bill through Holyrood, said while some ministers did raise concerns, “Humza was not one of them”.

John Nicolson (MP for Ochil and South Perthshire)

Undecided

Mr Nicolson said he is not endorsing any candidate but has branded Kate Forbes a “religious fundamentalist obsessed with sex”.

Speaking on BBC Politics Live Mr Nicolson, who himself is gay, said: “If Kate Forbes doesn’t want to be in a same-sex relationship, then Kate Forbes should not go into a same-sex relationship.

“But she shouldn’t tell me what relationship I can or cannot enter into.”

John Swinney (deputy first minister and MSP for Perthshire North)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Short of getting public backing from Nicola Sturgeon herself, this is the endorsement each of the candidates hoped for.

As the most high-profile politician to back him, John Swinney says Mr Yousaf would work with the Greens to guarantee a pro-independence majority in Holyrood and will widen support for independence.

Graeme Dey (MSP for Angus South)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Graeme Dey was one of the first MSPs to declare his support for Humza Yousaf.

Only two hours after posting that he was running for leader, Mr Dey said: “[I’m] delighted to see my friend and colleague Humza Yousaf declaring his candidacy for the posts of leader of the SNP and first minister.

“I have known and worked alongside Humza for many years and am in no doubt – for a range of reasons – that he is the best person for the job.”

Mr Dey has also accompanied Mr Yousaf campaigning in Angus South.

Pete Wishart (MP for Perth and North Perthshire)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Pete Wishart says he had hoped to vote for Kate Forbes, but couldn’t after her comments on gay marriage.

He also added that he couldn’t vote for Ash Regan because of her views on how to achieve independence.

These factors left him voting for Humza Yousaf.

He previously criticised all three of the candidates after their first televised hustings for “publicly trashing” the Scottish Government.

Annabelle Ewing (deputy presiding officer and MSP for Cowdenbeath)

Decision: Kate Forbes

Annabelle Ewing and her brother Fergus Ewing (MSP for Inverness and Nairn) are both voting for Kate Forbes.

She says Ms Forbes is “honest, a great communicator, clever, hard-working, listens to people and treats everyone equally”, and claims her experience as finance secretary means she will grow the economy to win the case for independence.

Shirley-Anne Somerville (education secretary and MSP for Dunfermline)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Shirley-Anne Somerville is voting for her “good friend” Humza Yousaf.

She says he is someone that can unite both the party and the wider independence movement.

Shona Robison (social justice, housing and local government secretary and MSP for Dundee City East)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Ms Robison insists the former justice and transport secretary has the experience needed for the top job and will continue the “independence-supporting partnership in government”.

Mairi Gougeon (rural affairs and islands secretary and MSP for Angus North and Mearns)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Ms Gougeon says she will be voting for Humza Yousaf as he will lead a fair and inclusive independent Scotland.

Stewart Hosie (MP for Dundee East)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Mr Hosie says his Dundee colleague will stand up for the democracy of the Scottish Parliament.

He also described him as “what leadership looks like”.

Chris Law (MP for Dundee West)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Mr Law says he is voting for Humza Yousaf as he has a “great breadth of experience in the toughest jobs” and is “hugely respected” across Scotland.

Douglas Chapman (MP for Dunfermline and West Fife)

Decision: Kate Forbes

Douglas Chapman wrote a column in pro-independence publication The National declaring his support for Kate Forbes.

He says her promises for economic growth, supporting small businesses and creating jobs to lift people out of poverty mean she has the ability and competence to become first minister.

David Torrance (MSP for Kirkcaldy)

Decision: Kate Forbes

Mr Torrance is backing Kate Forbes and says she will be a “formidable force” against opposition parties.

Who is in Ash’s camp?

No politician in Tayside and Fife has publicly backed Ash Regan, who is expected to finish last in the leadership race.

The only politician to endorse Ms Regan is Joanna Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South West.

Peter Grant, MP for Glenrothes, says he will not be making his vote public.

Dave Doogan, MP for Angus, was also approached for comment.

Listen to our special Stooshie podcast interviews with SNP leadership candidates: