GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have set themselves the standard required – keep up Ayr levels and Dee will win the title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have set themselves the standard required – keep up Ayr levels and Dee will win the title

Ryan Sweeney celebrates his opening goal against Ayr. Image: SNS.
Ryan Sweeney celebrates his opening goal against Ayr. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Dundee in 2023 have been waiting for something to kickstart their Championship title charge.

Form has been more down than up since the turn of the year, victories in short supply in league games.

But all a team needs is one match where it clicks and suddenly they are off and running.

The Dark Blues might just have had that last night at Dens Park.

They were excellent from the first whistle against Ayr United.

The Honest Men had some chances, particularly in the first half, but we saw the kind of Dundee performance we’ve been expecting all season.

Jak and Zach in attack

Fans have been calling for Alex Jakubiak to partner Zach Robinson up front.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Zach Robinson after the two combined to put Dundee in front. Image: SNS.

Their wish was granted by manager Bowyer and the front two showed exactly why there has been a clamour to get the pair together on the park.

Back in February they combined brilliantly to rip Cove Rangers apart and the second goal last night was almost a carbon copy.

Robinson doing great work to free up the space and then laying in his strike partner to finish.

If those two keep that up, not many teams in this division can live with them.

Up and down

It was a really enjoyable game to watch – put Saturday’s clash at Firhill and this one at Dens side by side and you’d have no idea it was the same level of football.

Dundee’s performance against Ayr was the difference of night and day to a really poor afternoon at Partick Thistle.

That up and down nature to their performances is something they just have to avoid between now and the end of the season.

Consistency counts for everything now in a title race.

Jordan McGhee appeals for a penalty. Image: SNS.

Dundee have been lucky that their inconsistency this term hasn’t been properly punished by any of the other teams in the division.

Now, though, it’s time to kick into gear.

The problem they have now is they don’t have the opportunity to follow it up immediately.

Momentum is a wonderful thing in football but there’s little chance of that when you have to wait 10 days for the next game.

Queen’s Park could easily be seven points clear again by that point.

Pressure

But they do have 10 days now to enjoy one of the best nights of the campaign.

And the entire squad will have been given a lift after that display.

To a man, they were on it.

Everyone excelled, from front to back.

Dundee fans enjoyed their night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The strike pairing get the headlines but the likes of Luke McCowan, Jordan McGhee and Lee Ashcroft really did deliver when they needed to.

Pressure was on and the display and result was badly needed.

Just imagine if things had gone pear-shaped last night, Ayr win and Dundee’s hopes of the title evaporate and the boos ring out at Dens.

Instead, Dundee’s players have injected real life into their campaign and belief among the fans.

Amazing what one performance can do.

It can’t just be a one-time deal, however.

Perform like that week in, week out between now and May and Dundee will win this title.

It’s up to the Dark Blues now to meet the standard they’ve set themselves.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Alex Jakubiak notched his seventh goal of the season against Ayr on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak opens up on bond with fellow frontman Zach Robinson as…
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Dundee needed their win against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Two-horse race between Dundee and Queen's Park
Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Goodwin puts down solid foundations at Dundee United but was he appointed…
Alexander Robertson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.
Alex Robertson: Dundee-born Manchester City kid called up by Australia
Dundee needed their win against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'relentless' Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
Dundee strike pairing Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate against Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as convincing Ayr victory cuts gap at the top
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring 'noise' around promotion bid as he reveals reason…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Firhill. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside - performance badly needed…

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Power cuts in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans

Editor's Picks

Most Commented