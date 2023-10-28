Life after dark: The Perth street pastor who helped prevent a late night murder

Street pastor Gordon Loudon believes he prevented a late night murder in Perth last month.

He and his team were patrolling the city centre when they became aware of what he describes as “an incident” in a close.

As he approached, the attacker fled. Gordon later found out the man, who had committed a serious assault, had been armed with a knife.

“We come across aggression and fighting in the street but we sensed something really wrong on this occasion,” he says.

“I reckon we stopped a murder. The person committing the assault saw us and took off. If we hadn’t turned up, I think the consequences could’ve been much worse.”

Perth street pastor protects the vulnerable – with a lollypop

Gordon is chair of Perth Street Pastors, a group of trained volunteers from local churches who care for, listen to and help people on the streets at night. “We’re there to look out for the vulnerable,” he explains.

“If you’ve lost your phone, become separated from your friends, we’ll help. We’ll take care of you, reunite you with your friends, and get you into a taxi if needs be.”

He insists their work is not about spreading religion, adding: “We’re not here to hit people across the head with bibles! But if the opportunity to share our faith arises, then we do.”

Essentially, though, it’s all about helping people to stay safe. Pastors carry water, first aid kids, defibrillators, and flip-flops – for high-heel wearers with sore feet! Another useful ‘tool’ in a stash of lollipops!

Not only do these help give the drunk and weary a sugar rush, but they can help diffuse fights.

“Imagine you’ve got two aggressive people going at each other – give them a lollypop and it de-escalates the situation.” Genius!

On a more serious note, Gordon reckons he and his team prevented a young girl from being abducted.

“There was a group of people with this girl, and when we approached and asked her if she was okay, the car drove off,” he says. “We think someone might’ve been trying to take her.”

Night work ‘never a waste of time’

Having been in the role for nine years, Gordon believes he makes a positive impact every time he heads out.

“I’ve never once gone home and thought, ‘that was a waste of time’,” he stresses.

“There’s always at least one person we’ve been able to help, whether someone who’s vulnerable or someone who wants to speak about a big issue in their life.

“There are those who talk about suicide, but when we talk them round, and get them to choose life, it’s a wonderful feeling.”

The pastors also refer people to groups such as the Samaritans, YMCA, and various mental health organisations.

As well as patrolling nightclubs, bars and ‘hang-out’ spots, they visit schools and chat to youngsters.

“Prevention is better than cure,” reasons Gordon. “It’s about getting the message across that it’s great to have fun, but make sure the fun doesn’t go the wrong way.

“Some kids will have a laugh with us, offering us lethal cocktails and the like. We just smile!”