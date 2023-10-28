Life after dark: The Perth street pastor who helped prevent a late night murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life after dark: The Perth street pastor who helped prevent a late night murder

As the clocks go back, we interview people who come into their own after the sun has gone down. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
Gordon Loudon -- High Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gordon Loudon -- High Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Street pastor Gordon Loudon believes he prevented a late night murder in Perth last month.

He and his team were patrolling the city centre when they became aware of what he describes as “an incident” in a close.

As he approached, the attacker fled. Gordon later found out the man, who had committed a serious assault, had been armed with a knife.

“We come across aggression and fighting in the street but we sensed something really wrong on this occasion,” he says.

“I reckon we stopped a murder. The person committing the assault saw us and took off. If we hadn’t turned up, I think the consequences could’ve been much worse.”

Perth street pastor protects the vulnerable –  with a lollypop

Gordon is chair of Perth Street Pastors, a group of trained volunteers from local churches who care for, listen to and help people on the streets at night. “We’re there to look out for the vulnerable,” he explains.

“If you’ve lost your phone, become separated from your friends, we’ll help. We’ll take care of you, reunite you with your friends, and get you into a taxi if needs be.”

Street pastors at night in Perth.
Street pastors (left to right) Allan McCulloch, Gordon Loudon and Isobel Sinclair — outside Perth North Church (and Playhouse Cinema. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He insists their work is not about spreading religion, adding: “We’re not here to hit people across the head with bibles! But if the opportunity to share our faith arises, then we do.”

Essentially, though, it’s all about helping people to stay safe. Pastors carry water, first aid kids, defibrillators, and flip-flops – for high-heel wearers with sore feet! Another useful ‘tool’ in a stash of lollipops!

Not only do these help give the drunk and weary a sugar rush, but they can help diffuse fights.

“Imagine you’ve got two aggressive people going at each other – give them a lollypop and it de-escalates the situation.” Genius!

On a more serious note, Gordon reckons he and his team prevented a young girl from being abducted.

“There was a group of people with this girl, and when we approached and asked her if she was okay, the car drove off,” he says. “We think someone might’ve been trying to take her.”

Night work ‘never a waste of time’

Having been in the role for nine years, Gordon believes he makes a positive impact every time he heads out.

“I’ve never once gone home and thought, ‘that was a waste of time’,” he stresses.

“There’s always at least one person we’ve been able to help, whether someone who’s vulnerable or someone who wants to speak about a big issue in their life.

“There are those who talk about suicide, but when we talk them round, and get them to choose life, it’s a wonderful feeling.”

Street pastor Gordon Loudon in front of St Paul's Church, Perth.
Gordon Loudon in front of St Paul’s Church, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The pastors also refer people to groups such as the Samaritans, YMCA, and various mental health organisations.

As well as patrolling nightclubs, bars and ‘hang-out’ spots, they visit schools and chat to youngsters.

“Prevention is better than cure,” reasons Gordon. “It’s about getting the message across that it’s great to have fun, but make sure the fun doesn’t go the wrong way.

“Some kids will have a laugh with us, offering us lethal cocktails and the like. We just smile!”

Conversation

