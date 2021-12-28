Man charged after Livingston couple found dead on Boxing Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple in Livingston.

Emergency services were called to a property on the town’s Raeburn Rigg at 11.40pm on Boxing Day.

The man and woman found inside have been named as Denis and Mary Fell, both aged 73.

Neighbours said they had lived in the area for many years.

‘Tragic incident’

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

DCI Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland’s major investigation team said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“A continued presence may be seen in the area as officers continue with their enquiries but this was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.”