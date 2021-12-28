Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged after Livingston couple found dead on Boxing Day

By Katy Scott
December 28 2021, 11.45am
man charged livingston deaths
Denis and Mary Fell were found dead on Boxing Day.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple in Livingston.

Emergency services were called to a property on the town’s Raeburn Rigg at 11.40pm  on Boxing Day.

The man and woman found inside have been named as Denis and Mary Fell, both aged 73.

Neighbours said they had lived in the area for many years.

‘Tragic incident’

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

DCI Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland’s major investigation team said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“A continued presence may be seen in the area as officers continue with their enquiries but this was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.”

