Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Thousands in funding announced for Tayside and Fife libraries

By Alasdair Clark
January 16 2022, 12.55pm
New libraries funding in Tayside and Fife
Culture minister Jenny Gilruth announced the new funds today

Thousands of pounds in funding for school and public library projects in Tayside and Fife have been announced by the Scottish Government.

Over £20,000 in funding has been confirmed for several libraries in Tayside and Fife, including nearly £15,000 for a project in Perth and Kinross.

Over 30 public and school libraries across Scotland have been awarded the government funds to help deliver a range of projects, including initiatives to tackle climate change.

Sustainable projects backed by the Public Library Improvement Fund include the Fintry Tool Library in Dundee which will receive £1,404.

Funds for school libraries were awarded to projects championing anti-racism and anti-discrimination, the government said.

Library projects to tackle climate change and racism

This included £9,000 for Bell Baxter High School to fund its Racial Equality Transition Project, and £4,220 for Breadalbane Community Library in Perth and Kinross for the “Read It Racism” project.

Carleton Primary in Glenrothes will receive £5,500 for a diversity project run by the school. In Angus, Arbroath Academy is set to receive £1,630.

Announcing the funds, Culture Minister Jenny Gilruth said she hoped the projects funded would improve the services libraries can offer.

“Promoting sustainability is integral to our Net Zero ambitions to tackle climate change and our public libraries are an important focal point for conversations and taking action.

“And as part of our wider approach to creating anti-racist environments in school, it is great to see school libraries engaging our young people on the importance of belonging, inclusion and social justice.”

Jenny Gilruth MSP

Pamela Tulloch, Chief Executive at the Scottish Library and Information Council, said: “As we begin to rebuild our society following the pandemic, school and public libraries are an essential part of the recovery process to ensure our future social and economic well-being.

“We’re particularly proud to provide funding awards to projects that promote sustainable development in public libraries and champion anti-racism and anti-discrimination across school libraries as examples of how libraries can make a valuable contribution to Scotland’s social fabric.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier