Sainsbury’s confirms plans to shut cafes in Dundee and Kirkcaldy

Sainsbury’s has confirmed plans to shut all of its instore cafes in Scotland this year – including Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

It has been confirmed 200 of the retailer’s cafes across the UK will close, with just 67 set to survive.

The move comes as part of a “bold plan” which the supermarket says will transform its eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offering.

About 30 of the cafes will be replaced by Starbucks.

But it has not been confirmed if the coffee giant will open a branch at the Kirkcaldy and Broughty Ferry stores.

2,000 jobs hit as Sainsbury’s shuts 200 cafes

The proposals are expected to affect 2,000 jobs across the UK, though no local figures have been made available.

Bosses at the retail giant say those affected will be given priority for vacancies elsewhere in the business.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s insists the supermarket chain is committed to serving its Scottish customers.

She said: “We are proposing to close the cafes we have selected because they are less popular with our customers and we want to use this space to transform our eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer for our customers in these stores.

“Some stores in Scotland are already set to receive a new offer as part of our roll-out this year and we’ll keep customers and colleagues updated on these plans.”

As well as Starbucks, the supermarket will also pair with the Boparan Restaurant Group, which operates restaurant brands like Gourmet Burger Kitchen.