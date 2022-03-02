Sainsbury’s confirms plans to shut cafes in Dundee and Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Sainsbury’s confirms plans to shut cafes in Dundee and Kirkcaldy

By Alasdair Clark
March 2 2022, 12.02pm
Sainsbury's Cafes Dundee Kirkcaldy to close
Sainsbury's has announced it will close 200 cafes

Sainsbury’s has confirmed plans to shut all of its instore cafes in Scotland this year – including Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

It has been confirmed 200 of the retailer’s cafes across the UK will close, with just 67 set to survive.

The move comes as part of a “bold plan” which the supermarket says will transform its eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offering.

About 30 of the cafes will be replaced by Starbucks.

But it has not been confirmed if the coffee giant will open a branch at the Kirkcaldy and Broughty Ferry stores.

2,000 jobs hit as Sainsbury’s shuts 200 cafes

The proposals are expected to affect 2,000 jobs across the UK, though no local figures have been made available.

Bosses at the retail giant say those affected will be given priority for vacancies elsewhere in the business.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s insists the supermarket chain is committed to serving its Scottish customers.

The cafe at Sainbury's in Dundee and Kirkcaldy will close
The cafe at Sainbury’s in Broughty Ferry will close.

She said: “We are proposing to close the cafes we have selected because they are less popular with our customers and we want to use this space to transform our eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer for our customers in these stores.

“Some stores in Scotland are already set to receive a new offer as part of our roll-out this year and we’ll keep customers and colleagues updated on these plans.”

As well as Starbucks, the supermarket will also pair with the Boparan Restaurant Group, which operates restaurant brands like Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

Lidl opens in Blairgowrie as work continues on Home Bargains

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier