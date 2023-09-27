‘Doting father’ died in Stonehaven disturbance as man charged with assault

A man who died following a disturbance in Stonehaven has been named by police.

Emergency services were called to GPH Builders Merchants on Broomhill Road at about 10.40am on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

David McGuinness, from Inverurie, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

His family have released a statement through the police, describing the 30-year-old as a “doting father”.

They said: “David was a much loved son, partner, brother, uncle and doting father to his four young children. He will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him.

“The family are absolutely devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this difficult time.”

Man charged following incident in Stonehaven

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assault.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David at this difficult time. The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with this loss.”

The incident took place at GPH Builders Merchants but did not involve any of their staff members.

It is understood it did not involve any industrial equipment.