Police stumble across drugs racket after spotting Tayside teen littering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police stumble across drugs racket after spotting Tayside teen littering

Officers pulled over a car after Jamie Laws lobbed a plastic bottle from the window and eventually recovered cannabis worth £10k and a similar sum of cash.

By Michael McQuaid
Police stopped Laws' drug dealing operation after spotting him littering.
Police stopped Laws' drug dealing operation after spotting him littering.

A Tayside drug dealer was caught with cannabis and £10,000 in cash after police saw him littering.

Officers stumbled on the drugs racket after Jamie Laws threw a soft drinks bottle from a car window and they stopped and searched the vehicle.

Laws, 21, of Erskine Road, Tayport, was told only his youth had saved him from a lengthy prison sentence as he was handed a community payback order at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on the M80 near Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, and at his home.

Chucked bottle for cannabis car

The court heard Laws was a passenger in a car travelling north on the motorway on August 24 2021.

He threw the bottle out of the window, not realising an unmarked police car was directly behind.

Officers said they had to swerve to avoid it hitting their vehicle.

Searches of the car and then his home led to cannabis worth just under £10,000 being seized.

Police also recovered £10,045 in cash from his home.

Defence agent Luke O’Curry said his client accepted he was in a serious situation but asked the court to take into account his age – he was only 19 at the time of the offence.

Mr O’Curry added: “He has tendered a guilty plea and avoided the need for a trial.”

Avoided prison – just

Sheriff Paul Haran ordered Laws to carry out 300 hours of unpaid community work as a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff told him: “Guidelines clearly put you in the realms of a significant custodial sentence.

“But mitigating factors, particularly your age, persuade me – just – that there is a direct alternative.

“Be aware that any further offending of this sort will no doubt result in a significant custodial sentence.

“In this case, had you been a little bit older, you would probably have been looking at upwards of two years in prison.

“Get your head down, get on with your unpaid work and, hopefully, you will avoid finding yourself back in court in future.”

The sheriff ordered confiscation of the cash.

An allegation Laws acted in a culpable and reckless manner by throwing the bottle out of the car was dropped.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The hit-and-run happened on Murrayfield Drive. Image: Google.
Hit-and-run teen biker left Dundee schoolboy bedbound for months
Lukeus Walker.
Teenager jailed for string of offences including kicking partner in face
Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.
Dundee paedophile handed sick abuse files to stranger in bag of cuddly unicorns
Mohammed Zaveri was found guilty and remanded.
Abuser 'battered woman black and blue' before hotel sex attack in Dundee
Graham Moir at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Basement burning led to discovery of Brechin dealer's drugs and air rifle
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Shoe shop fiddle and dirty protest
William Ramsay has been jailed.
Dundee pensioner who held child's head underwater is jailed for three years
Colin Nish leaves court.
Former Fife football star Colin Nish headbutted partner in money row
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage Picture shows; Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Abusive boyfriend trashed partner's Scone flat after drunken night out
Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.
Man admits terrifying 'stress relief' sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel