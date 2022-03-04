Global petition urges Russian mothers to rise up against Putin to end war in Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russian mothers are being urged to rise up in protest against Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

The organisers of the campaign, led by activists in Lithuania, are inviting women around the world to sign a petition appealing for Russian women and organisations to stand up and make their voices heard.

Last Sunday, several thousand women protested at the Russian Embassy in the Lithuanian capital, calling on Russian women to rise up and protest against the war.

Now, publicly active Lithuanian women, including journalists, lawyers, and human rights officials, are encouraging women around the world to lend their support.

Lithuanian women want the petition to reach Russian women’s organisations.

They emphasise that with Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, these are “very dangerous and cruel times”, and it is not coincidental that the petition, which appeals to Russian women, focuses on uniting women all around the world.

Bringers of life

Agnė Grigaliūnienė, one of the initiators of the petition, said: “Women know best what it means to start, carry and give birth to a new life.

“That’s why they are the ones who should cease being silent and at least try to stop this bloody massacre of innocent people, including children.

“Otherwise, the hands of all women and the people of Russia will forever be stained with the blood of innocent people.”

Journalist Daiva Žeimytė-Bilienė said she cannot understand why Russian mothers allow their children to die:

“After all, it’s neither theirs nor their children’s war, it’s the war of a few people who have lost their sense of humanity and for whom the human life is worth nothing,” she said.

The petition can be signed here.