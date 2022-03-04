Global petition urges Russian mothers to rise up against Putin to end war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Global petition urges Russian mothers to rise up against Putin to end war in Ukraine

By Michael Alexander
March 4 2022, 5.30pm Updated: March 4 2022, 6.42pm
Protest of Ukrainians in Izmir after Russia invades Ukraine
Protest of Ukrainians in Izmir after Russia invades Ukraine

Russian mothers are being urged to rise up in protest against Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

The organisers of the campaign, led by activists in Lithuania, are inviting women around the world to sign a petition appealing for Russian women and organisations to stand up and make their voices heard.

Last Sunday, several thousand women protested at the Russian Embassy in the Lithuanian capital, calling on Russian women to rise up and protest against the war.

Now, publicly active Lithuanian women, including journalists, lawyers, and human rights officials, are encouraging women around the world to lend their support.

Lithuanian women want the petition to reach Russian women’s organisations.

They emphasise that with Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, these are “very dangerous and cruel times”, and it is not coincidental that the petition, which appeals to Russian women, focuses on uniting women all around the world.

Bringers of life

Agnė Grigaliūnienė, one of the initiators of the petition, said: “Women know best what it means to start, carry and give birth to a new life.

“That’s why they are the ones who should cease being silent and at least try to stop this bloody massacre of innocent people, including children.

“Otherwise, the hands of all women and the people of Russia will forever be stained with the blood of innocent people.”

Journalist Daiva Žeimytė-Bilienė said she cannot understand why Russian mothers allow their children to die:

“After all, it’s neither theirs nor their children’s war, it’s the war of a few people who have lost their sense of humanity and for whom the human life is worth nothing,” she said.

The petition can be signed here.

‘It’s the least I can do’: Fife father driving more than 1,000 miles to help Ukrainian refugees

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]