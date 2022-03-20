Ukrainians continue to flee their homes: Sunday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Ukrainians continue to flee their homes: Sunday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 20 2022, 3.34pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Performers from the Chinese community perform dragon and lion dances at Cape Town Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual Cape Town Carnival returned to the city in a new form after a two-year break due to COVID-19, while it maintained a tradition of including performers from the Chinese community and many other groups. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Marc Scott, of Great Britain, celebrates, after winning the bronze medal in the Men’s 3000 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Protesters hold a giant Flag of Tunisia during an Anti coup movement organised a protest in Bardo on the the 66th Anniversary of the Independence Day in Tunisia. NOUREDDINE AHMED/Shutterstock
A young Everton fan in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup quarter final match at Selhurst Park, London. John Walton/PA Wire.
Palestinian dancers perform in the exhibition “The Land of Palestinian Creativity” in Gaza City. APAImages/Shutterstock
Two aggressive male mammal fallow deer fighting against each other in a meadow during sunny day in the Czech Republic. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock
A family from Ukraine walk over a railway line with their luggage after crossing a border point into Poland at Kroscienko, in the south east of the country. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
A group of paysans before festivities were brought to a close after a car ran into a group of carnivalists in Strepy-Bracquegnies, near La Louviere (Hainaut). Six people were killed and ten are seriously injured as a result. Shutterstock
The Druid Order Spring Equinox ceremony held at Tower Hill Terrace in London. The druids hold a ceremony celebrating the rise of the light. Ceridwen, the earth mother, brings token seeds which are symbolically sown around a circle. The concern of The Druid Order is with the evolution of humanity in harmony with the universe and to teach through open meetings, ceremonies, meditation and ritual.  Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

