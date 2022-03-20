Ukrainians continue to flee their homes: Sunday’s news in pictures By John Post March 20 2022, 3.34pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Performers from the Chinese community perform dragon and lion dances at Cape Town Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual Cape Town Carnival returned to the city in a new form after a two-year break due to COVID-19, while it maintained a tradition of including performers from the Chinese community and many other groups. Xinhua/Shutterstock Marc Scott, of Great Britain, celebrates, after winning the bronze medal in the Men’s 3000 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. AP Photo/Petr David Josek Protesters hold a giant Flag of Tunisia during an Anti coup movement organised a protest in Bardo on the the 66th Anniversary of the Independence Day in Tunisia. NOUREDDINE AHMED/Shutterstock A young Everton fan in the stands during the Emirates FA Cup quarter final match at Selhurst Park, London. John Walton/PA Wire. Palestinian dancers perform in the exhibition “The Land of Palestinian Creativity” in Gaza City. APAImages/Shutterstock Two aggressive male mammal fallow deer fighting against each other in a meadow during sunny day in the Czech Republic. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock A family from Ukraine walk over a railway line with their luggage after crossing a border point into Poland at Kroscienko, in the south east of the country. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A group of paysans before festivities were brought to a close after a car ran into a group of carnivalists in Strepy-Bracquegnies, near La Louviere (Hainaut). Six people were killed and ten are seriously injured as a result. Shutterstock The Druid Order Spring Equinox ceremony held at Tower Hill Terrace in London. The druids hold a ceremony celebrating the rise of the light. Ceridwen, the earth mother, brings token seeds which are symbolically sown around a circle. The concern of The Druid Order is with the evolution of humanity in harmony with the universe and to teach through open meetings, ceremonies, meditation and ritual. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel Sunday, March 20, 2022. Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. AP Photo/Ariel Schalit Tokyo fashion and aid for Ukraine: Saturday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close