KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Hospital bosses must be held accountable if their decisions allowed Lucy Letby to murder more babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home News UK & World

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Hospital bosses must be held accountable if their decisions allowed Lucy Letby to murder more babies

It’s hard to fully contemplate the magnitude of Lucy Letby’s crimes and the scale of the devastation she has caused for so many families.

Serial killer Lucy Letby pictured as she was arrested.
Serial killer Lucy Letby pictured as she was arrested.
By Kirsty Strickland

In a final cruelty inflicted upon the families of her many victims, Lucy Letby refused to attend her sentencing hearing on Monday.

After a ten-month trial, the 33-year-old nurse was found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others.

She has now been sentenced to life in prison for her crimes and will die behind bars.

Before the judge delivered his sentence, the court heard powerful victim impact statements from the parents of the murdered babies.

‘Hurt with no foreseeable end point’

The pain contained in the testimonies was evident.

So too was the love that the parents who wrote them had for the children they have lost.

The parents of Child A said that they never got to hold their little boy when he was alive and Letby ‘’tried to play God’ with the lives of the babies in her care.

The mother of Child C said her family’s grief is just as acute now as it was eight years ago.

She spoke about all the moments and memories that Letby stole from her, saying: ‘’I miss everything we should have had, first smile, birthdays, Christmases – I think about what he would have looked like now.”

Lucy Letby.

You don’t need to be a parent to understand the horror of what these families have experienced.

They have been forced to live through the unendurable and theirs is a hurt with no foreseeable end point.

Any comfort that could be usually drawn from seeing justice being served will be diminished by the daily reminders that these parents will experience about all they have lost and all that could have been.

‘Alarming new details’

It’s hard to fully contemplate the magnitude of Lucy Letby’s crimes and the scale of the devastation she has caused for so many families.

Letby preyed on babies when they were at their most vulnerable and abused the trust their parents had placed in her as a nurse.

Her destructive, evil deeds make her the most prolific child serial killer in modern UK history.

In recent days, alarming new details of the period covering the killings has shown that staff repeatedly raised concerns about Letby but were ignored and dismissed by hospital managers.

Consultants first raised concerns about unusual baby deaths back in 2015, after Letby had killed her first three victims.

Despite the link being made between the unexpected deaths and her presence on the ward, it took almost two years for hospital managers to alert the police.

Court artist’s drawing of Lucy Letby in the dock. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire.

Up until that point, doctors who were concerned about Letby’s potential involvement in the deaths were accused of being engaged in a ‘’witch hunt’’ against her.

After Letby took out a grievance against the hospital trust, consultants who had raised the alarm were forced to issue an apology to her.

One of those consultants, Dr Ravi Jayaram, said management inaction may have cost lives.

‘’I do genuinely believe that there are four or five babies who could be going to school now who aren’t,’’ he said.

Accountability

The UK government has ordered an independent inquiry into the case, including the accusations that hospital bosses ignored months of doctors’ warnings about Lucy Letby.

The findings of that inquiry must be acted upon to ensure that something like this can never happen again.

If it is found that the decisions of hospital bosses meant Letby had the opportunity to attack and kill more babies, then they must be held accountable for their actions.

The NHS should not be an organisation where reputational management is ever given higher priority than patient safety.

Even if lessons are learnt from this harrowing case, it will do nothing to lessen the pain of the families so grievously affected by it.

‘I seem to crumble’

I was on the receiving end of a very stern talking to on my driving lesson last week.

The scolding was no less than I deserved, given how close my test is and how far away I still seem to be from being a competent, confident driver.

My instructor is absolutely brilliant. But he’s not a miracle worker. He told me that he’s now taught me everything I need to know about driving – now it’s up to me to put it into practice.

The thing is, I drive well when he is giving me prompts and reassurance.

But when he leaves me to make my own decisions, I seem to crumble.

Which is obviously less than ideal given he hasn’t agreed to drive around with me for the rest of my life.

If I don’t get my act together and show a vast improvement in the next few weeks, then he’s going to recommend I delay my test.

He’s the expert and I trust his judgement.

But given how long the wait times are for driving tests, such a decision might mean that I won’t get a new test date until next year.

So if anybody catches sight of me looking confused or weepy on a driving lesson in the next few weeks, please overtake very carefully and give me a reassuring wave as you do.

More from UK & World

(PA)
Somalia to shut down access to TikTok and Telegram amid content concerns
A court sketch of Lucy Letby (centre) listening to the verdicts being read at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
I will not allow evil to taint the love for my son – victim’s…
Lucy Letby refused to appear at the sentencing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby victims’ parents tell killer nurse she is ‘nothing’
The parent of one of Lucy Letby’s victims reads a victim impact statement at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Parents of Letby’s victims suspected deliberate harm before police investigation
The teenager appeared at Cardiff Youth Court (PA)
Teenager who daubed Windrush memorial with Nazi symbols faces jail
Vehicles make their way through a flooded road in Zona Rio in Tijuana, Baja California (The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings rain
Letby was sentenced with a whole life order for carrying out the murders and attempted murders of babies at The Countess of Chester Hospital (Jacob King/PA)
Nursing boss suspended following Letby trial
The families of Lucy Letby’s victims branded the nurse ‘evil’ as they gave emotional victim impact statements during her sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
Court hears harrowing statements from families of Lucy Letby’s victims
Shirley Rodrigues was replaced by another deputy mayor (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Deputy London mayor accused over Ulez emails pulls out of media appearance
Lucy Letby refused to appear in court for sentencing (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
Baby murderer Lucy Letby to spend rest of her life in jail for ‘evil’…

Conversation