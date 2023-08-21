Delays of 20+ minutes on A9 in Perthshire

Road delays of more than 20 minutes are being reported on the A9 in Perthshire.

Traffic is slow in both directions between Aberuthven and Crossgates.

Congestion is particularly prevalent on the northbound carriageway close to Aberuthven.

The hold-ups are due to roadworks.

Traffic Scotland reported delays of 17 minutes above normal, while Google Maps estimated hold-ups of more than 20 minutes.

Warning of delays on A9

Drivers on the A9 were last week warned of possible disruption due to the removal of trees by Amey at Highdrum Wood.

This was due to take place on both sides of the carriageway from Tuesday to September 12.

However, motorists are reporting delays along the same stretch of road a day early.

“Was a nightmare,” wrote one driver on on Facebook page 5.0 Speed Trap & Accident Perthshire.

“Didn’t help that a halls lorry was blocking anyone at all from merging in.”

Contraflow already in place

The first phase of the removal work is being undertaken under the contraflow already in place for the A9 resurfacing scheme.

It is hoped that by completing the work under the contraflow, the potential impact on road users will be reduced and disruption minimised.

A 24-hour southbound single lane closure will then be put in place on the A9 from September 2 to September 12.

Works to remove trees in Perthshire

There will be no traffic management in place during the day on September 1 or September 8 on either carriageway.

Larch trees in Highdrum Wood have been diagnosed with a disease caused by a fungus-like pathogen.

According to Scottish Forestry, the disease cannot be eradicated and in order to slow the rate of the spread, the infected trees will be removed.