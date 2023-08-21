St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov gets Bulgaria call-up

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has been rewarded for his outstanding early season form with a first call-up to the Bulgarian squad.

Bulgaria have a double-header coming up at the start of next month – a friendly against Iran on September 7 and a Euro 2024 qualifier versus Montenegro three days later.

Mitov is one of three keepers named by boss Miaden Krstajic.

The selection is proof that the former Cambridge United man made the right decision to move to Perth in the summer.

𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗨𝗣 🇧🇬 Many congratulations to goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, who has been called-up to the Bulgaria squad for the first time 🧤🙌

“I want to become involved with the national team,” Mitov said after signing. “That’s a big dream I have.

“I feel like I am really close to it now and hope that if I can come here, play well then the manager will see me.

He has been Saints’ man of the match in both their Premiership fixtures so far, having featured in two Viaplay Cup group games.

Mitov, 26, represented his country through to under-19 level.