Removal of trees could cause disruption on A9 near Perth

Drivers on the A9 are being warned of possible disruption during roadworks west of Perth.

The removal of trees by Amey at Highdrum Wood will take place on either side of the carriageway from August 22 to September 12.

The first phase of the removal work is being undertaken under the contraflow already in place for the A9 resurfacing scheme.

It is hoped that by completing the work under the contraflow, the potential impact on road users will be reduced and disruption minimised.

A 24-hour southbound single lane closure will then be put in place on the A9 from September 2 to September 12.

There will be no traffic management in place during the day on September 1 or September 8 on either carriageway.

Larch trees in Highdrum Wood have been diagnosed with a disease caused by a fungus-like pathogen.

According to Scottish Forestry, the disease cannot be eradicated and in order to slow the rate of the spread, the infected trees will be removed.