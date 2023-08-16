Removal of trees could cause disruption on A9 near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Removal of trees could cause disruption on A9 near Perth

The works at Highdrum Wood will take place for three weeks.

By Chloe Burrell
A9 at Highdrum Wood near Crossgates, Fife.
Roadworks will be in place for three weeks. Image: Google Street View.

Drivers on the A9 are being warned of possible disruption during roadworks west of Perth.

The removal of trees by Amey at Highdrum Wood will take place on either side of the carriageway from August 22 to September 12.

The first phase of the removal work is being undertaken under the contraflow already in place for the A9 resurfacing scheme.

It is hoped that by completing the work under the contraflow, the potential impact on road users will be reduced and disruption minimised.

A 24-hour southbound single lane closure will then be put in place on the A9 from September 2 to September 12.

Removal works will take place at Highdrum Wood.
Removal works will take place at Highdrum Wood. Image: Amey

There will be no traffic management in place during the day on September 1 or September 8 on either carriageway.

Larch trees in Highdrum Wood have been diagnosed with a disease caused by a fungus-like pathogen.

According to Scottish Forestry, the disease cannot be eradicated and in order to slow the rate of the spread, the infected trees will be removed.

