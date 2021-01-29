Friday, January 29th 2021 Show Links
Nostalgia

Lead role cast for Val McDermid’s St Andrews-based TV crime thriller

by Scott Begbie
January 29 2021, 9.00am Updated: January 29 2021, 10.26am
© SuppliedVal McDermid, who is appearing at Granite Noir, has started a new quintet of novels.
Val McDermid, who is appearing at Granite Noir, has started a new quintet of novels.

Legendary Scots crime writer Val McDermid has declared herself ‘very happy’ at the casting of the lead role in a new ITV cold-case drama series set in St Andrews.

But Val is keeping tight-lipped about the identity of the actress who has won the role of her young detective Karen Pirie.

Adapted from Val’s acclaimed novels by Emer Kenny, the story sees a group of suspects from an old closed murder case begin dying in suspicious circumstances.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from The Courier Nostalgia team

More from The Courier