Lead role cast for Val McDermid’s St Andrews-based TV crime thriller

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Legendary Scots crime writer Val McDermid has declared herself ‘very happy’ at the casting of the lead role in a new ITV cold-case drama series set in St Andrews.

But Val is keeping tight-lipped about the identity of the actress who has won the role of her young detective Karen Pirie.

Adapted from Val’s acclaimed novels by Emer Kenny, the story sees a group of suspects from an old closed murder case begin dying in suspicious circumstances.