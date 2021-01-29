Lead role cast for Val McDermid’s St Andrews-based TV crime thriller

Legendary Scots crime writer Val McDermid has declared herself ‘very happy’ at the casting of the lead role in a new ITV cold-case drama series set in St Andrews.
But Val is keeping tight-lipped about the identity of the actress who has won the role of her young detective Karen Pirie.
Adapted from Val’s acclaimed novels by Emer Kenny, the story sees a group of suspects from an old closed murder case begin dying in suspicious circumstances.
